Austin Novosad, nation's No. 9 quarterback, flips from Baylor Bears to Oregon Ducks

Recruiting the quarterback position has been an adventure for the Oregon Ducks over the past week.

Preparing for the eventual loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore to the UCLA Bruins, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff quietly zeroed in on Dripping Springs (Texas) four-star quarterback Austin Novosad.

The Baylor commit was already familiar with new offensive coordinator Will Stein and was willing to listen.

Turns out, that interest was very serious, indeed.

On Wednesday morning, the nation's No. 9 quarterback announced his commitment to Oregon, flipping from Baylor on the first day of the early signing period:

For Novosad, the key proved to be a somewhat quiet visit to the University of Oregon last weekend.

"It was amazing," he said. "The staff, the culture and the football program was great. Having a connection with coach (Will) Stein was great and we’re looking forward to building that program."

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal-caller is rated the nation's No. 86 overall prospect and is an All-American Bowl selection.

For his part, Novosad has been a "flip target" for some time.

This summer, several programs, including Texas A&M and Notre Dame, worked hard to try to lure him away from Baylor.

Although he took visits, it wasn't enough and Novosad stuck by his original pledge.

But this time was different.

Oregon, he said, felt special.

"The overall school felt fitting and like home," Novosad said. "It really just felt like I would fit in and thrive at Oregon and in the offense Coach Stein runs."

Oregon is expected to make a major splash during the early signing period, possibly adding multiple commitments.

The first domino has already fallen, and he's an All-American quarterback.

Not a bad start for Lanning and his crew.