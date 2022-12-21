ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
VANCOUVER, WA
Deadly crash involving tree causes ‘lengthy closure’ of I-84 near Bonneville Dam

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a deadly crash on I-84 at the Bonneville Dam exit on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCSO, the crash happened at milepost 41 involving a car and a tree and deputies are expecting the crash to be a “lengthy closure.” The eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed starting in Troutdale.
TROUTDALE, OR
Sheriff’s Office: 4 injured in Fairview Christmas party stabbing

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - Four people, including the suspect, were stabbed in a fight involving a knife at a Christmas party in Fairview Sunday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street just after 3 p.m. All four people...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Multiple vehicles engulfed in flames at Battle Ground apartments

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - Fire department investigators are looking into whether multiple vehicle fires outside a Battle Ground apartment complex were intentionally set. On Dec. 26 around 3 a.m. firefighters were called to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, for a reported fire. When they arrived they found multiple vehicles on fire and put them out. The fire appeared to have started with one vehicle and spread to the others.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace...
SALEM, OR
Missing Native American woman with dementia found safe

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a missing elderly Native American woman with dementia has returned home safe. Police first asked for the public’s help finding Arueda Willeto, who has bronchitis and has been diagnosed with dementia earlier Tuesday. On December 26, 2022, just after 3:00 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast 127th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. The caller reported talking with Willeto who appeared confused and lost.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland tow trucks, auto shops slammed after ice storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some in the metro area have been busy around the clock the last several days helping drivers who got stuck or damaged their cars because of the ice. Fox 12 met Nathan Anaya from Anaya Towing before the worst of the storm this past Thursday. On Monday, Anaya shared some video to show just how bad last week’s ice storm was for drivers in the metro area. Anaya and his colleagues us say the work was constant from Friday through Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR
Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in Portland metro

LINNTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Monday was a rainy day around the Portland metro area, and some of that moisture caused a real problem for commuters in Linnton, who were abruptly met with knee-deep still water near Mile Post 9 of Highway 30. “This is some pretty dangerous stuff,” Braden...
PORTLAND, OR
First Alert: Massive waves to slam the Oregon coast Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service office in Portland had a warning for beachgoers: Extremely large and dangerous waves are forecasted to slam the coast on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The NWS said waves would likely reach a towering 35-feet. They also warned that “rogue waves” could potentially be...
PORTLAND, OR
KPTV’s top local stories of 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - These were the most popular (non-weather related) stories on KPTV.com in 2022. No. 20: Portland restaurant owner ditches the city for the suburbs. No. 19: 200-year-old tree explodes because of Oregon heat wave, expert says. No. 18: Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
PORTLAND, OR
Over 135,000 Oregon homes without power due to high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Tens of thousands of people across Oregon are without power Tuesday. As of 3 p.m., Portland General Electric reported 2,742 outages impacting more than 110,601 homes across the Portland area. Pacific Power also reported 673 power outages impacting 25,430 households, down from 39,000 households earlier, across...
OREGON STATE
3 sisters play basketball for new, No. 1 Oregon team

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Next week is full of stellar high school basketball tournaments in the Pacific Northwest. From the boy’s Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro to the girl’s Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic in Portland. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has our High School Spotlight with a...
CLACKAMAS, OR

