Malden, MA

ARL: Malden woman facing animal cruelty charges after 18 dogs seized from unsanitary home

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
A Malden woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say 18 dogs, the majority of which were emaciated and undergroomed, were seized from her unsanitary home earlier this month.

Jennifer Ahn was charged with 18 counts of animal cruelty, as well as 18 counts of violation of the state’s tethering and confinement statute, after an array of small and large breed dogs were removed from her home, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s law enforcement department.

Malden police and animal control officials executing a search warrant at the home on Dec. 2 found dogs that were underweight and suffering from overgrown nails, matted fur, fur loss, and moderate to severe dental disease, the ARL said.

“The majority of the dogs were transported to ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, while several needed additional care and were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care,” the ARL said in a statement. “Those dogs have since been transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center and are receiving ongoing treatment.”

The underweight animals are now on refeeding plans to ensure they gain weight slowly and safely. While recovering, the majority of the animals will spend time in foster care where they will have a quiet and comforting environment to gain their strength back.

Additional details are expected to be announced during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

