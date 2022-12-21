Read full article on original website
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air Increases Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda Service From late-Dec 2022
Korean Air this week plans to restore 3rd daily Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service, as the airline opened reservation for KE2105/2106 earlier this month. The 3rd daily service from 30DEC22 is scheduled with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. KE2101 GMP0900 – 1105HND 333 D. KE2103 GMP1620 –...
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air to Resume A380 Taipei Service in Feb/Mar 2023
Korean Air today (27DEC22) revealed its intention to resume Airbus A380 service on Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan route, based on travel agent bulletin issued in Taiwan. The Skyteam member plans to operate Airbus A380 on daily basis between 01FEB23 and 25MAR23, replacing A330-300 and 737-800. KE185 ICN0900 –...
aeroroutes.com
Airbus A380 1Q23 Passenger Network – 25DEC22
ANA (All Nippon Airways) Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 5 weekly (3 from 03MAR23. Schedules pending) Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 6 weekly (3 from 12JAN23, 4 from 02FEB23, 7 from 02MAR23) Seoul Incheon – Sydney 12JAN23 – 28FEB23 3 weekly. British Airways. London Heathrow – Chicago...
aeroroutes.com
ANA March 2023 Brussels Operations – 25DEC22
ANA last week announced planned operation on Tokyo Narita – Brussels route, scheduled in March 2023. The Star Alliance member plans to operate 2 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, from 11MAR23 to 25MAR23. NH231 NRT1100 – 1740BRU 789 36. NH232 BRU2005 – 1740+1NRT 789 36. Operations...
aeroroutes.com
World2Fly Portugal Adds Samana Service in 3Q23
World2Fly Portugal in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to The Dominican Republic, with the scheduling of Lisbon – Samana route. From 30JUN23 to 08SEP23, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route on weekly basis. 3P3163 LIS1625 – 1915AZS 359 5. 3P3164 AZS2115 – 0935+1LIS...
aeroroutes.com
Lufthansa Schedules A330 Barcelona Service in Feb 2023
Lufthansa during the month of February 2023 plans to increase capacity on Frankfurt – Barcelona route, as selected dates to see A330-300 operating, instead of Airbus narrowbodies. The A330-300 to operate on following dates as LH1128/1129: 07FEB23, 14FEB23, 17FEB23, 22FEB23, 24FEB23, 25FEB23, 27FEB23. LH1128 FRA1325 – 1525BCN 333.
aeroroutes.com
Royal Jordanian Resumes Khartoum Service From April 2023
Royal Jordanian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume service to Sudan, previously scheduled until March 2019. From 19APR23, the oneWorld member plans to operate Amman – Khartoum service twice weekly, with Airbus A319. RJ521 AMM0110 – 0315KRT 319 36. RJ522 KRT0530 – 0920AMM 319 36.
aeroroutes.com
Iberia Expands Bogota / Lima Service From June 2023
Iberia in last week’s schedule update filed additional frequencies to South America, with additional 4 and 3 weekly flights added to Bogota and Lima respectively, effective June 2023. Madrid – Bogota eff 02JUN23 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, A350-900XWB. IB6589 MAD0015 – 0320BOG 359 x246. IB6585...
aeroroutes.com
Norwegian NS23 Network Additions – 25DEC22
Norwegian in Northern summer 2023 schedules additional 5 new routes, previously not covered on AeroRoutes. Planned operation as follows. Aalborg – Alicante 10JUN23 – 19AUG23 1 weekly 737 MAX 8 (Last served until October 2019) D85379 AAL1100 – 1415ALC 7M8 6. D85378 ALC0700 – 1015AAL 7M8 6...
aeroroutes.com
TUI Airways NS23 UK Network Additions – 25DEC22
TOM760 BFS1125 – 1445MLB 789 4. eff 29MAY23 1 weekly 737-800 (Last served until November 2018) 24MAY23 – 30SEP23 2 weekly 737-800/MAX 8/A320 (Last served until October 2018) TOM762 EMA0700 – 1320AYT 320 6. TOM248 EMA1350 – 2010AYT 737 3. TOM763 AYT1430 – 1700EMA 320 6...
aeroroutes.com
Avianca 4Q23 Domestic Network Additions
Avianca has tentatively filed domestic routes addition for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23, where the airline schedules new service from Barranquilla and Bucaramanga. Reservation is available, however planned launch date remains likely to change. Barranquilla – Bucaramanga eff 29OCT23 4 weekly A320 (Last served until January 1995) AV9281...
aeroroutes.com
Asiana Airlines NS23 European Network – 25DEC22
Asiana Airlines in Northern summer 2023 tentatively schedules following European operation, effective 26MAR23. Operational frequencies are based on available flights for reservation as of 25DEC22. Further changes, including operational aircraft, remain possible. Seoul Incheon – Barcelona 3 weekly 777-200ER. Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB. Seoul Incheon...
aeroroutes.com
flynas NS23 International Network Additions – 25DEC22
Saudi low-cost carrier flynas in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new international routes, as the airline filed schedule for 7 routes from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. Dammam – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 01JUN23 3 weekly A320neo. XY839 DMM0730 – 1145SAW 32N 246. XY840 SAW1235 – 1625DMM...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines Expands New York Flights From June 2023
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase service to New York, where it schedules up to 11 weekly flights by June 2023, from previously filed 7 weekly. In addition, the Star Alliance member will resume Abidjan – New York service, last served until March 2020. Addis...
aeroroutes.com
Thai Smile Plans Indonesia Service Launch in 1Q23
Thai Smile in the first quarter of 2023 intends to launch service to Indonesia, including Surabaya and Yogyakarta. Planned operation as follows. Reservation for these services are not available on the airline’s website.
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings Discover Adds Monastir / Montpellier in NS23
Eurowings Discover in Northern summer 2023 season plans to introduce additional short-haul service from Frankfurt, where it plans to launch Monastir in May, followed by Montpellier in June. Planned operation as follows. Frankfurt – Monastir eff 02MAY23 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 22MAY23) 4Y214/LH4254 FRA0920 – 1055MIR 32A...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings NS23 Routes Cancellation Summary – 26DEC22
Eurowings earlier this month adjusted its Northern summer 2023 operation, which sees selected routes being removed. As of 26DEC22, following service are no longer available for reservation on/after 26MAR23. Hamburg – Bastia. Prague – Faro. Stockholm Arlanda – Alicante. Stockholm Arlanda – Barcelona. Stockholm Arlanda –...
aeroroutes.com
TAP Air Portugal NS23 Americas Service Changes – 26DEC22
TAP Air Portugal in mid-December 2022 filed service expansion to the Americas in Northern summer 2023 season. As of 26DEC22, planned service increase as follows. Lisbon – Belem eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, A321neo LR. Lisbon – Belo Horizonte 01JUL23 – 30SEP23 Increase from 6 to...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines Resumes Nonstop Singapore – Barcelona Service in 3Q23
Singapore Airlines in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to resume Singapore – Barcelona nonstop service on limited-time basis. From 03JUL23 to 29AUG23, the nonstop service will once again be operated by Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, twice weekly. SQ388 SIN2335 – 0655+1BCN 359 15. SQ387 BCN1105 – 0600+1SIN 359...
aeroroutes.com
Tus Airways Adds Tel Aviv – Rome Service From March 2023
Tus Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume service to Rome, with the scheduling of Tel Aviv – Rome Fiumcino route, subject to government approval. From 26MAR23, this route will be served 3 times weekly with Airbus A320 aircraft. U8356 TLV1305 – 1600FCO 320 247. U8357...
