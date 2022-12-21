Read full article on original website
Allina EMS crew meets twin babies it helped deliver inside ambulance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly three months after delivering twin babies in an ambulance, two local EMS workers were formally introduced to the little girls that they helped bring into the world. For the babies’ parents, the meeting was also an opportunity to give thanks. It’s an unforgettable story...
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
Mall of America shooting: Charging extension granted to review more evidence
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have been granted an extension to file charges against those they believe are responsible for a 19-year-old man's death in a deadly shooting at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, the Bloomington Police Department announced that a charging extension has been granted as evidence...
After deadly shooting, what is Mall of America’s safety plan going forward?
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three times over the last year, shots rang out in the Mall of America, sending shoppers and staff members running for cover. FOX 9 checked in with shoppers and asked the mall about its safety plan going forward. Nordstrom is back open three days after...
Oakdale police officer accused of making harassing phone calls to sovereign citizen under surveillance
OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Oakdale police officer is charged with harassment for allegedly making a series of phone calls while on a surveillance operation, Washington County officials announced on Friday. Officer Charles Nelson, age 41, is accused of using an app to make dozens of anonymous calls while...
College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished on Christmas Eve Found Dead
One young Minnesotan’s holiday has ended in a tragedy. After disappearing on Christmas Eve, 20-year-old college student George Musser was found dead by police in Baytown Township on Sunday, according to CBS Minnesota.The young man was last seen at a Brian’s Bar and Grill in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on Christmas Eve morning before disappearing. A fellow patron named Ally McKay told the news station that Musser was talking to her and her friends at a booth at “approximately 1:30 p.m” before he went missing.“He told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned,” said...
Apple Valley hotel becomes victim of Bitcoin scam
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Employees at an Apple Valley hotel became the victim of a scam that involved paying for a shipment that never came with Bitcoin, authorities said. According to police, at 4:17 a.m. on Dec. 19, Apple Valley Police Department Sgt. David Engel responded to a...
Five people arrested in connection with deadly Mall of America shooting
Bloomington Police announced the arrested of five people — three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old males —in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America that left a teenager dead on Friday night. Police believe the shooter is in custody.
Guilty plea from ex-Minnesota teacher who threw hockey stick at student
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former Princeton, Minnesota, teacher has pleaded guilty after hitting a second-grader with a hockey stick earlier this year. Kimberly Neubauer, 63, of Princeton, resigned from her teaching position after surveillance footage captured her throwing a hockey stick at an 8-year-old boy. She was charged with third-degree assault in July in connection to the incident.
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
Father of 10-year-old shot inside Minneapolis apartment sentenced to 90 days in workhouse
MINNEAPOLIS -- The father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside a Minneapolis apartment in April was sentenced to 90 days in a workhouse.Brandon Mayberry was charged with one count of felony manslaughter. Charging documents said that he had left for work, leaving two boys alone in the apartment. At some point, they found a gun under a pillow in Mayberry's bedroom, and a 12-year-old pulled the trigger by accident. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.Police say they found eight guns inside the apartment, several of which were loaded. Ammo was also found unsecured.Aside from spending 90 days in a workhouse, Mayberry must undergo a mental health evaluation and own no guns. The court also ordered a restitution of $6,000. He was sentenced to a 5-year stay of imposition, meaning that if he abides by his sentence, the felony manslaughter charge will be converted to a misdemeanor.
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca
Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
Rogers woman receives kidney in a paired match donation chain
Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in.
Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified
E 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue in fall 2022. Pic: Google Streetview. A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes died from a gunshot wound to the head near the intersection of 24th Street E....
Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run
A victim of a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley has been identified by the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Calvin Lavell Garron, 51, of Fridley, was found lying in the road at about 5:17 p.m. Friday near the 6000 block of East River Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
Lawsuit over Minneapolis 2040 plan gets moved back to district court
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A lawsuit challenging a comprehensive plan for the future of Minneapolis over environmental impacts is getting kicked back to district court after a Court of Appeals ruling released on Tuesday. The lawsuit, which is in its second appeal, challenges the Minneapolis 2040 plan, which hopes to...
