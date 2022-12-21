Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Pennsylvania man dies in Hancock crash
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Pennsylvania man died in a Christmas Eve crash in Hancock. State Police say 60-year-old Raymond Larue was heading South on Route 1 when he suffered from a medical event. According to officials Larue crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming vehicle, and came to rest in...
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
mainepublic.org
A Down East city wants to get passenger air service to and from Portland
The city of Eastport says it wants to bring in a small airline to the local airport to offer flights to and from Portland. Ron DeFilippo, vice chair of Eastport's Airport Advisory Committee, says the city will apply for federal grant money to help make it happen. "We need to...
wabi.tv
New Director settling in at Ellsworth Public Library
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new director at the Ellsworth Public Library. Sarah Lesko has taken over the position after a months long search by the library to fill the position. Lesko comes to Ellsworth by way of Arkansas where she was the Youth Services Manager at the Saline County Library.
wabi.tv
The Gatherings Community Center offers ‘Warming Center’ in Surry
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - According to the Versant website, many people around the state still don’t have power after Friday’s storm. It’s been three days since the storm passed, and many in Hancock County are also without heat. The Gatherings Community Center in Surry has both, and...
Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night
As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
Machias man sentenced for unlawfully possessing firearm
BANGOR, Maine — A Machias man was sentenced Tuesday at the Bangor U.S. District Court for unlawful firearm possession as a felon. Eric Legare, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release after deputies discovered a gun inside a vehicle Legare was a passenger in, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
calais.news
Dead River’s Heating Oil Giveaway Brings Joy to Ten Locals
The Calais branch of Dead River Company recently held its first “A Tank Full of Thankful” contest. The contest took in over 1,100 entries, all hoping to win one of ten $500 gift certificates to use to help heat their homes.
Comments / 0