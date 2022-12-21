ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Bird flu outbreaks helping drive egg prices up in Massachusetts

Shoppers at Massachusetts grocery stores have seen egg prices jump this year. A key reason for the increase is the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 57 million birds, including egg-laying hens, have been affected. Steve Vendemia is the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy