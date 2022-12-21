OL Bradyn Joiner officially signs with the Auburn Tigers

The local offensive lineman, a 2-way player for Auburn High, is staying home for college.

Interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers, Coach Hugh Freeze and staff announced.

Joiner, who has been committed to Auburn for almost a year, attended Auburn High School and is a 3-star recruit who appeared in the Alabama/Mississippi HS All-Star Game.

Joiner held multiple division one scholarship offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, and Arkansas. He committed to the Tigers on January 1st, 2022. He was one of new coach Hugh Freeze's first in-home visits, welcoming Freeze and assistant head coach Cadillac Williams to his family's home on December 2nd.

At 6'2, 330 pounds, Joiner brings impressive heft to Auburn's offensive line, as well as yet another interior option for the Tigers. Head Coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have identified the offensive line as a priority, with multiple veterans having exhausted their eligibility and interior lineman Keiondre Jones transferring to Florida State. Years of poor prep recruiting under Bryan Harsin and Gus Malzahn have left the Tigers dangerously thin across the front, with less than ten scholarship linemen on the roster entering Early Signing Day.

Bio:

Bradyn Joiner (Auburn High School in Auburn, AL)

Position : IOL

Height : 6-2

Weight : 330

Ranking : No. 471 nationally, No. 33 IOL, No. 23 in AL

