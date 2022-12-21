Bears QB Commit Austin Novosad Flips From Baylor to Oregon

The Bears have secured their most important signature of the 2023 class, in quarterback Austin Novosad

The Baylor Bears suffered a devastating blow to their 2023 recruiting class on the eve of Early Signing Day on Tuesday with quarterback Austin Novosad flipping to the Oregon Ducks.

The Bears were facing stiff competition for Novosad from a variety of programs, including a late push from the Ducks this week.

Other notable programs to have tried to swing Novosad from Waco included Texas A&M, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Ultimately, the Ducks, who just lost their own top QB commit in Dante Moore, won the final battle.

Novosad originally committed to the Baylor Bears on December 16 of last year, becoming the third prospect to pledge to Dave Aranda at the time.

Novosad plans on heading to Eugene in the spring semester as an early enrollee, just as he had intended to do with the Bears before his flip.

This season with Dripping Springs, Novosad completed 200 of 310 passes for 2,911 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions.

In his junior season, Novosad completed 208 of 327 passes for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns with nine interceptions, on his way to being named the Texas District 12-5A-I overall MVP.

In his sophomore campaign, he was named the Texas District 12-5A D-I Offensive Newcomer of the year, throwing for 2,887 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

