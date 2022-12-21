Chester County History Center Encourages Support for End-of-Year Campaign

CCHC volunteers. Photo by Chester County History Center

Like many establishments, the Chester County History Center (CCHC) is wrapping up for the year and preparing to start fresh next month. However, CCHC is hoping to go out with a bang and it needs your help to support its end-of-year campaign.

Since 1893, the CCHC has preserved the county’s history and culture, but they are more than its protectors—they are its voice.

Through new exhibits, innovative educational programs, and immersive experiences, CCHC engages and connects visitors to the county’s—and nation’s—diverse, inspiring, and sometimes surprising history. Every day, visitors are invited to discover a common ground, a story, a fresh perspective, a question raised, and a different meaning. Their mission is alive and ever-growing, and they invite you once again to join them on the journey.

According to CCHC, 86 percent of your neighbors agree that the preservation of the county’s history is of great importance to the present and future.

Your support ensures that the impact, inspiration, and importance of the history preserved at CCHC continues to serve the people of Chester County for many generations to come. Please, support its work and consider making a tax-deductible contribution today.