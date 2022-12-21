ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County History Center Encourages Support for End-of-Year Campaign

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxuNw_0jq1r73900
CCHC volunteers.Photo byChester County History Center

Like many establishments, the Chester County History Center (CCHC) is wrapping up for the year and preparing to start fresh next month. However, CCHC is hoping to go out with a bang and it needs your help to support its end-of-year campaign.

Since 1893, the CCHC has preserved the county’s history and culture, but they are more than its protectors—they are its voice.

Through new exhibits, innovative educational programs, and immersive experiences, CCHC engages and connects visitors to the county’s—and nation’s—diverse, inspiring, and sometimes surprising history. Every day, visitors are invited to discover a common ground, a story, a fresh perspective, a question raised, and a different meaning. Their mission is alive and ever-growing, and they invite you once again to join them on the journey.

According to CCHC, 86 percent of your neighbors agree that the preservation of the county’s history is of great importance to the present and future.

Your support ensures that the impact, inspiration, and importance of the history preserved at CCHC continues to serve the people of Chester County for many generations to come. Please, support its work and consider making a tax-deductible contribution today.

Learn more about the Chester County History Center.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leaders Review Climate Action Plan for 2023

Climate Action Plan meeting.Photo byCounty of Chester. Chester County department leaders and partners met recently to review and prioritize long-term and short-term steps that must be taken to achieve the county’s Climate Action Plan goal of reducing greenhouse gases. The Climate Action Plan, adopted in October 2021 by the Commissioners, calls for the county government’s facilities and operations, as well as the Chester County community as a whole, to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Recognized as Top Performer by Quality Leadership Ranking Company Vizient

Chester County Hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient, Inc. The hospital is one of 75 Vizient members in the Complex Care Medical Centers cohort and has been recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine Gives the Gift of Health to the Community

YMCA of Greater Brandywine is welcoming Chester County residents and visitors to use branch amenities for free during the Gift of Health.Photo byYMCA of Greater Brandywine. December is often associated with holiday celebrations, time with loved ones, and exchanging gifts. This December, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) has a special gift for the community – a gift that’s rooted in health, wellness, and fostering connection.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Dr. William Scarlett, SVP of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery, Redeemer Health

Dr. William Scarlett, Senior Vice President of Cancer Care and Medical Director of Healthcare Delivery at Redeemer Health in Meadowbrook, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in a small town in Massachusetts, the lessons he learned from working in construction in the summers as a teenager, and his most dramatic tennis match in high school.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Receives Wreath Donations From Area Scouts

Evergreen wreaths are common at this time of year but none are more special than those which mark the graves of heroes or honor those lost in battle. Valley Forge Military Academy & College recently received 10 wreaths and evergreen bundles to place on graves and monuments from Devon 50 Boy Scouts of America, a near century-old Troop of 100 boys and Devon 50 girls troop, along the Main Line.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
VISTA.Today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks. Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Owners of Downingtown Juice Pod, Local Family Opens Second Location in West Chester

Father and daughter Jeff and Romea Ricarrdo.Photo byBill Rettew, The Daily Local News. A popular health food chain has landed in West Chester. Juice Pod, founded in 2016 in Avalon, NJ, has multiple branches in Chester County. Both the Downingtown and West Chester locations are run by the Riccardo family, and it’s quite the full house, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy