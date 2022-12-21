Read full article on original website
Hebrew Israelite Ju
6d ago
Did he allow them babies a second chance with all the pain he put them through? Was their cries enough to pardon them? Was the guilt from the first girl enough to reconsider his policies? Help me make this make sense.
david
6d ago
I've seen four black men get denied a last chance at life, even one where the 19 year old black girl was denied access to her father's execution from a 30+ year old murder but this guy gets a chance. hmm red flag!!!
Deez nutzs
6d ago
None of this hug a criminal mindset makes any sense any more to me. Next they will be considering him time served n released on special conditions… Shut up!!!!!@ broken justice system in need of help…
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
Albany Herald
Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat
ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate seat vacated last week by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, already is drawing attention. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, has resigned his House seat to run for the opening in southwest Georgia’s 11th Senate District.
fox5atlanta.com
2 DeKalb County jail inmates die within 24 hours of each other
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate after two DeKalb County jail inmates were found dead within 24 hours of each other. Both inmates were found unresponsive in their cells and were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
Monroe Local News
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor
MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
nomadlawyer.org
Family Laws in Atlanta
If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County remembers beloved sergeant two years after death
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County community is still mourning the loss of beloved Sergeant Patrick David Snook on the two-year anniversary of his passing. The sergeant died at age 46 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. His department said he had been experiencing complications after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak within the unit he supervised.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State's tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
fox5atlanta.com
FBI warning about Peach Bowl, National Championship ticket scams
ATLANTA - As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to defend their national championship against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the FBI is warning fans to not fall in the hands of scammers. According to the agency's Atlanta branch, the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket...
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
wgac.com
State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia
In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
Cobb man wanted for making false insurance claim that Lyft driver drove over his foot, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man is currently wanted for committing a fraudulent ride-share insurance claim, according to state officials. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday that Daronte Powell, 26, of Marietta, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”. No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department. The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court,...
3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Water line repairs underway at Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported that help is on the way to inmates and staff at the county jail who have been dealing with unprecedented cold temperatures and a ruptured water line. According to that spokesperson, portable toilets have been set up...
'Occasions that will never be the same' | Georgia congresswoman shares Christmas memories of late son lost to gun violence
ATLANTA — As families and loved ones held each other close on a cold Christmas day, a Georgia congresswoman reminded constituents how precious those little moments could be - and how there are some people that are grieving the moments that would never come again. Rep. Lucy McBath is...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera trying to violently break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Police investigators are searching for a suspect accused of trying to break into and burglarize one Atlanta home multiple times. Atlanta police say the attempted break-ins happened at a vacant home that is under construction on the 100 block of Adair Avenue. On Dec. 7, Officers responded to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage
By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
