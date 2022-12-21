ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 27

Hebrew Israelite Ju
6d ago

Did he allow them babies a second chance with all the pain he put them through? Was their cries enough to pardon them? Was the guilt from the first girl enough to reconsider his policies? Help me make this make sense.

Reply
17
david
6d ago

I've seen four black men get denied a last chance at life, even one where the 19 year old black girl was denied access to her father's execution from a 30+ year old murder but this guy gets a chance. hmm red flag!!!

Reply(10)
14
Deez nutzs
6d ago

None of this hug a criminal mindset makes any sense any more to me. Next they will be considering him time served n released on special conditions… Shut up!!!!!@ broken justice system in need of help…

Reply
5
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 DeKalb County jail inmates die within 24 hours of each other

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate after two DeKalb County jail inmates were found dead within 24 hours of each other. Both inmates were found unresponsive in their cells and were pronounced dead by DeKalb EMS, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Family Laws in Atlanta

If you are preparing to file for a divorce in Atlanta, Georgia, you will need to contact an experienced family laws attorney for advice and guidance. When you do so, you will be able to get the best possible results from your case. Legal separation. Legal separation under family laws...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County remembers beloved sergeant two years after death

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Henry County community is still mourning the loss of beloved Sergeant Patrick David Snook on the two-year anniversary of his passing. The sergeant died at age 46 on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. His department said he had been experiencing complications after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak within the unit he supervised.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State's tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

FBI warning about Peach Bowl, National Championship ticket scams

ATLANTA - As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to defend their national championship against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, the FBI is warning fans to not fall in the hands of scammers. According to the agency's Atlanta branch, the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket...
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Downtown Decatur courthouse closed until further notice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed until further notice due to a “maintenance issue.”. No staff or public person should try to enter the building without the approval of the sheriff’s department. The Clerk of Court, Magistrate Court,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Water line repairs underway at Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported that help is on the way to inmates and staff at the county jail who have been dealing with unprecedented cold temperatures and a ruptured water line. According to that spokesperson, portable toilets have been set up...
cobbcountycourier.com

Child poverty rates highest in states that haven’t raised minimum wage

By Casey Quinlan, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 17 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty, according to a States Newsroom analysis of wage and poverty data. Anti-poverty advocates say that’s a sign that there’s an urgent need for lawmakers to increase the federal minimum wage and do more to help struggling families.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy