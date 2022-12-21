ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky: US trip meant to strengthen Ukraine’s ‘resilience and defense capabilities’

By Zach Schonfeld
 6 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed early Wednesday he will visit the U.S. later in the day, framing the visit as an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine’s “resilience and defense capabilities.”

Zelensky’s announcement came as the White House also confirmed the visit , indicating the Ukrainian leader will meet with President Biden and later address Congress.

“On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of [Ukraine]. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between [Ukraine] and [the U.S.]. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

“I hope you’re having a good flight, Volodymyr,” Biden responded . “I’m thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss.”

A separate announcement published by Zelensky’s office also says the Ukrainian president will hold a series of bilateral meetings.

Biden on Wednesday is expected to announce an additional $2 billion in military aid alongside Zelensky, a package that will include Patriot Missile Batteries, an advanced air defense system.

Congress also included $45 billion for Ukraine in the omnibus government funding package lawmakers are working to pass this week, an amount that exceeds the White House’s original proposal of $38 billion.

“Weapons, weapons and more weapons,” Zelensky adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters of the purpose of the visit to the U.S.

“It is important to personally explain why we need certain types of weapons,” Podolyak added. “In particular, armored vehicles, the latest missile defense systems and long-range missiles.”

Zelensky’s visit comes hours after he visited Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine located on the front lines that has seen intense shelling in recent weeks.

–Updated at 8:40 a.m.

The Hill

