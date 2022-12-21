State Roundup: Pinsky to head Energy Admin, opening up GA leadership spots; Moore prioritizes securing FBI HQ for PG

Read full article on original website
State Roundup: Ferguson shakes up Senate committees; transparency groups continue to fight for Anton’s Law; thousands of Marylanders lose SNAP benefits
FERGUSON SHAKES UP SENATE COMMITTEES: Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) unveiled his long-awaited restructuring plan for the upper chamber late Wednesday afternoon, shifting the missions of two standing committees and selecting respected leaders to head them. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Sen. Brian Feldman of Montgomery County has been selected by...
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
In Maryland, Dems capitalized on mail in voting – but the GOP didn’t
As the 2020 presidential election neared, then-President Donald Trump warned all Americans — especially Republicans — about the supposed dangers he saw in early, absentee and mail-in voting. “As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” he said during a September 2020 presidential debate, repeating a...
State Roundup: Off to a slow start, drug pricing board to release first report; enviro groups sue over stormwater permit; Catholic Conference bends on suit limitations proposal, with caveat
PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICING BOARD SET TO RELEASE FIRST REPORT: In 2019, the Maryland state legislature passed a bill establishing a groundbreaking, first-in-the-nation means to try to tamp down drug prices: a Prescription Drug Price Affordability Board with power to limit what state and local facilities and health plans pay for medications. The board has gotten off to a slow start and is now on the precipice of releasing its first report outlining supply chain issues in the drug market as well as policy options and the first steps to address them. Sarah True/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Hogan’s final message to be cautious with spending
HOGAN WARNS AGAINST OVER SPENDING: Outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday warned incoming leaders, a Democratic governor and super-majority in the General Assembly, to keep a tight lid on spending. Failure to do so, he told reporters at a State House news conference, would jeopardize what he called the “best fiscal position that the state has ever been in.” Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Supporters of children with disabilities say Blueprint falls short; Maryland high court now ‘Supreme;’ 3 more sports wagering licenses approved.
ED ADVOCATES TELL MOORE ADMIN OF CONCERN OVER BLUEPRINT: The education policy committee of the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller hosted an online discussion on the Blueprint for Education. Advocates for children with disabilities say the Blueprint doesn’t aid a number of children. The administration’s goal was to hear from educators, advocates, parents and residents to present policy suggestions outlined in three categories: student support, structural and teacher support and career pipelines. William Ford/Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: As rental aid dries up, housing advocates seek state help; lawmakers may consider oversight of private security guards
EMERGENCY RENTAL AID DRIES UP, CONCERNING HOUSING ADVOCATES: As Maryland’s share of an unprecedented $46 billion in federal rental assistance funds dries up, housing advocates statewide are demanding action from the State House to stave off a feared rise in evictions. Sophie Kasakove/The Baltimore Banner. Maryland received about $750...
State Roundup: Hogan pauses California emissions standard in Maryland; gamblers spend $186M in 8 days of online betting; state GOP faces tough task ahead
HOGAN PAUSES ‘CALIFORNIA’ NEW VEHICLE REQUIREMENT: The Hogan administration is pausing the state’s participation in a multi-state alliance that requires new vehicles sold in Maryland to meet the same emissions standards as those sold in California, a state official said Monday. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. $186M SPENT IN...
Baltimore City teachers salaries fall to lowest in state
In Baltimore City, the Maryland community with the highest numbers of needy students and the most demand for experienced teachers, the salaries of teachers with a master’s degree decreased from 2010 to 2020 to the lowest in the state, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.
State Roundup: Montgomery Dems struggle with delegate vacancy
OPEN DELEGATE SEAT CAUSES DRAMA: An upcoming vacancy for a House of Delegates seat in Maryland’s 14th House of Delegates District has caused a new member of the county’s Democratic Central Committee to seek a rule change to a typical appointment process. The ensuing result appears to be a fight about how future vacancies should be filled. Steve Bohnel/Bethesda Beat.
State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election
BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
What legalization of marijuana means for Maryland’s criminal justice system
Marylanders voted last month to allow the legalization of cannabis for recreational use, making the state the 22nd jurisdiction and the last state in the DMV area to do so. The legislation, which goes into full effect on July 1, 2023, allows the possession and sale of cannabis products up to one ounce for anyone 21 or older, and will mean the expungement of cannabis-related records for thousands of people.
State Roundup: Free preschool, blueprint for education in the spotlight as Moore term set to begin
FREE PRESCHOOL GETTING MORE ATTENTION AS MOORE TRANSITIONS TO GOVERNOR: A big focus of incoming governor Wes Moore is to provide free pre-kindergarten for all of Maryland’s three- and four- year olds in need, something he says needs to happen faster than the state’s current plan of 10 years from now. Shannon Clark/Capital News Service in MarylandReporter.com.
State Roundup: Hogan raises $1.7 million at gala, “never been more concerned” about future of country
HOGAN @ GALA: NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT: Gov. Larry Hogan, stopping short of announcing an upcoming run for president or even an exploratory committee, told supporters Wednesday he’s “never been more concerned about the direction of our nation” and would make a decision about a potential campaign after he leaves office. Sam Janesch/Baltimore Sun.
State Roundup: MEA natural gas grants stir anger; Hogan urged to adopt California E-vehicle standards; Frosh releases police officer-involved fatality report
MEA NATURAL GAS GRANTS ANGER ENVIRONMENTALISTS: The Maryland Energy Administration has announced $9.25 million in grants for expanding natural gas infrastructure in the state, angering environmentalists who have called the move a handout to the fossil fuel industry at ratepayers’ expense. And a spokeswoman for the environmental Rocky Mountain Institute said that it is incumbent upon Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore and his administration to make sure that their investments are in line with the state’s climate plans. Aman Azhar/The Baltimore Banner.
State Roundup: Hershey, Ready to head Senate minority leadership; 2 from Gen-Z elected to General Assembly; Bartenfelder charged with illegal hunting
STATE GOP SENATORS ELECT HERSHEY NEW CAUCUS LEADER: In the wake of an election that saw Senate Republicans lose two seats, members of the caucus voted to elect new leadership on Monday, choosing Sen. Steve Hershey (Upper Shore) to replace Sen. Bryan Simonaire (Anne Arundel) to serve as minority leader, and they voted to retain Sen. Justin Ready (Carroll) as minority whip. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Moore’s promise of free pre-K must balance cost, resources and quality learning
ANNAPOLIS — Gov-elect Wes Moore, D, has a laundry list of plans for Maryland. Moore wants to give students an option to complete a year of service after high school, raise the minimum wage to $15 this year instead of the scheduled increase in 2025 and support small businesses through modernizing the regulation process.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Maryland’s waterways contain high levels of ‘forever chemicals’ pollution
A recent report from the Waterkeeper Alliance revealed U.S. states’ pollution levels of certain chemicals in their waterways — and Maryland’s samples revealed high levels of contamination. The Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit global network of waterkeeper groups aiming for access to clean water everywhere, released a report...
