State Roundup: Pinsky to head Energy Admin, opening up GA leadership spots; Moore prioritizes securing FBI HQ for PG

Marylanders voted last month to allow the legalization of cannabis for recreational use, making the state the 22nd jurisdiction and the last state in the DMV area to do so. The legislation, which goes into full effect on July 1, 2023, allows the possession and sale of cannabis products up to one ounce for anyone 21 or older, and will mean the expungement of cannabis-related records for thousands of people.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO