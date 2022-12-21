ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

I-64 westbound lanes closed following crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a 2 vehicle crash near the Dunbar exit. 911 dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital. The westbound lanes of I-64 are closed near mile marker 53.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight house fire in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road. Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Washington County

MARIETTA — A New Martinsville man was killed late Friday afternoon in a traffic accident on Ohio 7 in Marietta Township, the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 2015 Nissan Altima operated by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport, collided with a 2017 Kia Sportage...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Crews battle fire at vacant home

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kanawha Ave. East in Clendenin. Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ the home was vacant. The homeowners,...
CLENDENIN, WV
WSAZ

Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
MILTON, WV
WSAZ

Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
RIPLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

One dead in I-79 crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said a man died after a speed-related crash on Interstate 79 near Elkview Thursday evening. The driver was headed north not far from the Elkview exit at around 5:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve at the bridge over Little Sandy Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First responders share challenges from recent cold weather

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The warm-up later this week can’t come soon enough for first responders. Kanawha County Emergency Manager and Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said from battling weather-induced fires to rescuing stranded drivers, the freezing temperatures have created a lot of challenges. “For the firefighters, it’s been...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle fire in apartment building

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight. It is near the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Assistant Fire Chief Matt West said the two-story building houses three apartments on the second story. Fire crews say everyone made it...
POCA, WV
WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. Chuck’s story - 53 Days - airs Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. on WSAZ.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

1 dead, 1 injured after car drives over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a vehicle went over a bridge on I-79 Thursday night. The driver and passenger were the only people in the sedan and were taken to the hospital. Lieutenant Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says a man has died in the crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sprinkler system bursts inside school

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
FLATWOODS, KY
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy