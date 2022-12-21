Read full article on original website
Midcoast Senior College offers free six-part series
Midcoast Senior College invites you to explore our changing economy and demographics through a six-part series. Maine’s economy is amid a transformation that includes new businesses in areas such as biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable energy, food processing, brewing, and distilling. These economic developments are reshaping the nature of work, our institutions, and the communities in which we live.
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
American Legion Post 36
In the spirit of Christmas, the VA is providing the largest cost of living adjustment in over 30 years ... an 8.7% increase for 2023. Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA disability compensation will notice an increase in their monthly payments, starting Jan. 1, 2023. This annual increase impacts disability benefits, clothing allowance, Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), as well as other VA assistance programs. The specific monthly increase can be found at https://www.va.gov/disability/compensation-rates/veteran-rates/. If you don’t see this increase in January, call the VA Benefits Regional Office at Togus 207-621-6938.
Planning board approves 4 applications
The Boothbay Planning Board approved an amendment Dec. 21 to a previously approved application. In October 2021, the board approved The Balding Dentist’s request to remove Coburn House and replace it with a dental office at 732 Wiscasset Road. Dan Phelps of Phelps Architects, Inc. represented Toby Clarkson, who owns the limited liability company.
Southport Column: Caroling, storms and more
The weather did permit students and faculty from the Southport Central School to go caroling around the school neighborhood last Wednesday, Dec. 21, but since I must send this column in by 4 p.m. on the Friday before Christmas, I have little additional news. The storm forecast for most of...
Lincoln County property transfers in November
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in November:. Alna: Boote, Fletcher and Lynam, Michael to Long, Caroline; Merritt, Martha E. and Barden, Thomas L. to Scribellito, Joseph Robert; Renzin, Carolyn B. P R and Barth, Roland S. Est to Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Revocable Trust and Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust; Coastal Maine LLC to Coastal Maine Two LLC; Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Roland S Barth Revocable Trust, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust, Dauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Living Trust and Barth, Roland S. Living Trust to Heiligenthal, Peter and Heiligenthal, Brianna.
