Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges

(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle.

On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence.

It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from deputies on foot, resulting in two Fremont County deputies receiving minor injuries. A warrant was issued in that case.

On December 14, it is alleged that Hankins made a false report to 911, resulting in the issuance of additional warrants.

On December 20, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a traffic stop near Elm Street and Main Street in Tabor. Hankins fled from the vehicle; deputies apprehended Hankins following a short foot pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, 66-year-old Ronnie Hankins of Tabor, Iowa, faces charges of; Accessory after the fact and possession of methamphetamine. Authorities held him on a $3,000 cash bond.

Jeffrey Dale Hankins is charged with; interference with official acts, false reporting, 3rd-degree harassment, 2nd – degree theft, and violation of probation. Authorities held Jeffrey Hankins on an $11,300.00 bond.

More charges are pending.