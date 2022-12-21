ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sheriff’s Office Announces Community Emergency Response Training

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office emergency management and homeland security division have announced their upcoming community emergency response team training for interested volunteers. Training is designed to be completed over two separate weekends. The first portion of training is from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, January...
EMT Who Died in the I-80 Accident Graduated From RHS

Here we are talking about I-80 Accident. While responding to another crash, 29-year-old EMT Tyeler Harris was killed in a collision on I 80/US 30/WY 789 in Sweetwater County. According to a preliminary assessment from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the tragic collision happened around 4:15 AM on December 21. “Driver Inattentiveness” is being looked into as a possible contributing cause.
WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash

One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr. (December 24, 1956 – December 24, 2022)

Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. He was born December 24, 1956 in Ogalalla, NE to Robert Vasa Sr. and Dorothy Moore. Bob lived in Ogallala as a youth until his family moved to Loveland Colorado in 1969.
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
Child Developmental Center Winter Clothing Drive Serves More than 300

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center PTO recently sponsored a winter clothing drive to collect hats, gloves, coats, and boots to provide to children in need. Many local businesses gave generous donations allowing the CDCs in both Rock Springs and Green River to purchase hats and...
