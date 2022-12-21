ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Comeback

John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best

Philadelphia Flyers’ head coach John Tortorella is known for acerbic comments on the media, on opponents, on anthem debates, and even on his own players. The latter is what he’s in the news for now. On Thursday, after the Flyers’ 4-3 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday, Tortorella roasted Philadelphia center Morgan Frost, Read more... The post John Tortorella makes brutal comment on player who said he was playing his best appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Penalty During Jaguars-Jets Game Going Viral

On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal game for both teams. Both are still alive in the AFC playoff race, but needs a win tonight to keep pace. The early action of tonight's game was much like the weather - ugly. On Jacksonville's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
markerzone.com

MARK SCHEIFELE GIVEN UNSPORTSMANLIKE PENALTY FOR SHOOTING PUCK AT A REF (VIDEO)

After a very close icing call that could have gone other way, Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele let his frustrations get the best of him. Scheifele thought he beat out the icing call, but ultimately, the play was blown dead and the Jets forward then fired the puck in the direction of the referee, resulting in a two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

CANUCKS BATTLE BACK AFTER BRUTAL GOAL IN WILD COMEBACK WIN

Spencer Martin is going to want this one back, no doubt. He left his crease in anticipation of the rim from Jared McCann, but the Seattle forward threw a change-up. McCann's sneaky wrister put the Kraken up 1-0 early in the first. The Canucks tied it up just before the...
SEATTLE, WA

