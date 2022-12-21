Read full article on original website
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat
Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Four months of mandatory military training can "no longer suit the needs" of Taiwan's...
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked
Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey. The iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund had more...
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...
Stocks Higher On China Reopen, Tesla, Southwest, Bomb Cyclone Storms - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher as markets cheer China reopening; oil prices climb on China demand bets; Tesla extends slumps on Shanghai production halt; Southwest shares slide amid storm flight chaos and Winter 'bomb cyclone' storm kills 56, paralyzes U.S. Midwest. Five things you need to know before the market opens on...
