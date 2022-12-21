ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India

Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Taiwan extends mandatory military service period to counter China threat

Taiwan will extend the period of mandatory military service for all eligible men from four months to a year amid rising threats from China, President Tsai Ing-wen said at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Four months of mandatory military training can "no longer suit the needs" of Taiwan's...
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked

Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey. The iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund had more...
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year

China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...

