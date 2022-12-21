Read full article on original website
HANOI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports this year are estimated at seven million tonnes, up 12.2%, the government said on Monday. Revenue from rice exports for the year is estimated at $3.5 billion, up 6.4%, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
