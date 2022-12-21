ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Poll shows Robinson dominant in GOP primary

RALEIGH — A recent poll from Differentiators Data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson dominant in a series of hypothetical matchups in the upcoming 2024 race for governor. The survey indicated that Robinson would best former Gov. Pat McCrory by a margin of 60% – 21%. He also would...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

