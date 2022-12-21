ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Fire Breaks Out At Construction Site

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire at a residential construction site Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the fire department. The site is on Tecado Drive, near the intersection of Guerneville Road and Marlow Road. The fire was reported at 2:34 a.m. and was controlled...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Power Outages Reported Due To Sparking Power Lines

BELMONT (BCN) Power outages are affecting PG&E customers in Belmont, the Belmont Police Department said Tuesday morning. The outages are in the area of Notre Dame Avenue at Belburn Drive due to arching wires. There are also sparking wires in the 2000 block of Monroe Avenue. PG&E crews have been...
BELMONT, CA
SFGate

Suspect in racist rant at Bay Area In-N-Out arrested

SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SAN RAMON, CA
SFGate

Heavy rains soak the San Francisco Bay Area

LATEST Dec. 27, 9:50 a.m. Parts of the Bay Area have already gotten more than 4.5 inches of rain in the storm that moved into the region Monday night, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. NOAA released rainfall totals as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with Kentfield in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Release Image Of Man Suspected Of Knocking Over And Breaking Nutcracker Display

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that allegedly pushed over a large Christmas decoration. On Sunday, Dec. 10, a suspect was captured on security camera footage shoving a large nutcracker decoration in Theater Square, causing it to break. He then fled to a nearby parking garage where he was also captured on film.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Probation Sweep Nets One Arrest For Alcohol Use

The Marin County Probation Department arrested one person last week while doing unannounced checks of people on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Two teams went out Dec. 19 and searched three residences, testing offenders for drugs and alcohol. They arrested one person for being under the influence of alcohol.
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 18 to 25 feet expected. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes. National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern.
RESCUE, CA
SFGate

Alleged drug dealer said to have assaulted SFPD officer faces felony charges

A 19-year-old San Francisco resident is facing felony charges for alleged drug dealing and assault of a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. On Dec. 16, Fernando Castro Torres was arrested for allegedly possessing 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics. In an effort to...

