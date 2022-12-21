Read full article on original website
Bengals QB Joe Burrow rewards his offensive line with epic Christmas gifts
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line apparently had a very Merry Christmas, courtesy of quarterback Joe Burrow, who gifted each lineman and a guest a cruise.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open
The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Dealing with sprained ankle
Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated Tuesday that Horvath suffered an ankle sprain in Monday's win over Indianapolis, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Horvath logged four offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in the victory, and he presumably hurt his ankle on one of those 11 plays. The fullback hasn't recorded a carry since Week 11, as he primarily works as a blocker while on offense in addition to being a big part of the Chargers' special-teams unit. His status for Week 17's matchup with the Rams will become clearer through his participation (or lack of it) in practice this week.
Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be head coach at Bethune-Cookman
Ed Reed, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection with the Baltimore Ravens, has agreed to become the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman, the university announced Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated to active roster
The Chargers elevated Rountree from the practice squad to their active roster Monday. Rountree will presumably be active for Monday Night Football against the Colts after being elevated to the active roster. If he plays, it'll mark just his second appearance of the season. His last outing came in Week 10 against the 49ers, but he played exclusively on special teams and didn't record any counting stats.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could fall back to No. 3 RB role
Jordan Mason is doing better with his tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, which could result in him resuming backup RB duties while Davis-Price reverts to the third-back role. Davis-Price surprisingly worked as San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey against the Commanders on Saturday, and he...
CBS Sports
Steelers' George Pickens: Scores game-winning touchdown
Pickens recorded five catches on five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 13-10 win over the Raiders. Pickens was only the fourth-most targeted pass catcher in Pittsburgh's offense, but he was impactful with his opportunity. He accounted for the Steelers' longest pass play of the game on a 25-yard catch early in the third quarter, and he also scored the team's only touchdown with just 50 seconds remaining in the game. Despite inconsistent production, Pickens continues to flash the ability to produce big plays. Positively, he's now topped 50 receiving yards in five of his last six games.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three picks Saturday
Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while recording three carries for 14 yards during Saturday's 13-10 defeat at Pittsburgh. On a cold and snowy December night, Carr and the Raiders offense found the going tough, despite having all key members of the skill positions available. The quarterback himself now has completed less than 55 percent of his passes in four straight games, resulting in 198 passing yards per game and six touchdowns versus seven interceptions during that stretch. Carr now faces the prospect of the 49ers' top-ranked defense in Week 17 on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries to finish up the day. Bass may not be done dealing with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Ties season-high tackle total
Smith tallied 10 tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. Smith's first sack of the season came at a critical time, as he brought down Kirk Cousins with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on a drive that ultimately ended in a Minnesota punt. In addition, Smith's 10 tackles tied a season-high mark and gave him 28 tackles over the past three weeks.
CBS Sports
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season
Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
