Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: 21-day elevation window open
The Jets designated Ogbuehi (groin) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Ogbuehi found himself on injured reserve following the groin issue he sustained back in Week 12 versus Chicago, however, he'll now be eligible to return to practice this week and suit up against Seattle on New Year's Day following Tuesday's transaction.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 17 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, waiver adds, DFS plays, and more
For all the things that have gone with the Denver Broncos this season, one thing has gone exceptionally right: Jerry Jeudy is turning into a superstar. Jeudy has at least 14 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last three games and now ranks as WR28 on the season per game despite playing the year on a team that ranks dead last in scoring. And that ranking doesn't come close to capturing Jeudy's star turn.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Zander Horvath: Dealing with sprained ankle
Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated Tuesday that Horvath suffered an ankle sprain in Monday's win over Indianapolis, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Horvath logged four offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps in the victory, and he presumably hurt his ankle on one of those 11 plays. The fullback hasn't recorded a carry since Week 11, as he primarily works as a blocker while on offense in addition to being a big part of the Chargers' special-teams unit. His status for Week 17's matchup with the Rams will become clearer through his participation (or lack of it) in practice this week.
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Bengals plane forced to make emergency landing after being hit with apparent engine trouble on flight home
The Bengals' win over the Patriots on Christmas Eve wasn't the only drama the team had to deal with on Saturday. After a wild 22-18 victory, the Bengals had to deal with even more drama when their flight home was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane they were in experienced some engine trouble.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens coach John Harbaugh says playoff seeding won't impact when QB returns
The Baltimore Ravens have the playoffs in their future, clinching a spot after Saturday's results, and are also looking forward to having quarterback Lamar Jackson back as the postseason nears. The timeline of when their starting quarterback comes back is still unknown, as head coach John Harbaugh is waiting for the doctors' signal to get Jackson back on the field.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Larry Rountree: Elevated to active roster
The Chargers elevated Rountree from the practice squad to their active roster Monday. Rountree will presumably be active for Monday Night Football against the Colts after being elevated to the active roster. If he plays, it'll mark just his second appearance of the season. His last outing came in Week 10 against the 49ers, but he played exclusively on special teams and didn't record any counting stats.
CBS Sports
Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech prediction, pick, Texas Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Every bowl game has the potential for fun, but few actually deliver. On paper, at least, the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium sets for what should be a wildly intriguing showdown between the SEC and Big 12. Ole Miss and Texas Tech will tee it up with some of the most entertaining offensive weapons in college football on the field.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 spot in latest Coaches Poll top 25
Purdue's grip on the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll rankings tightened ever so slightly on Monday as the Boilermakers earned one more first-place vote -- 25 -- in the latest top 25 rankings. Purdue narrowly took the No. 1 spot three weeks ago despite owning the second-most first-place votes in the poll, but it has slowly won coaches over of late with 24 first-place votes last week and 25 this week of 32 ballots cast.
CBS Sports
Titans vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions, bets from proven model
The Dallas Cowboys will try to keep their slim hopes alive for the NFC East title when they visit the fading Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Dallas (11-4) recorded a 40-34 home victory over Philadelphia last Saturday to climb within two games of the first-place Eagles with two remaining. The Cowboys own the tiebreaker should the rivals both finish with 13-4 records and, with help, also could wind up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Tennessee (7-8) is coming off its fifth consecutive loss, a 19-14 setback against Houston and is tied with Jacksonville for first in the AFC South standings.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Could fall back to No. 3 RB role
Jordan Mason is doing better with his tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic, which could result in him resuming backup RB duties while Davis-Price reverts to the third-back role. Davis-Price surprisingly worked as San Francisco's No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey against the Commanders on Saturday, and he...
CBS Sports
College football picks, bowl games: Tennessee vs. Clemson, Texas vs. Washington highlight best bets
Many college football fans and detractors alike claim there are too many bowl games. It's a sentiment I'll never agree with, but I understand why they feel that way. While I love all bowl games as if they were my children, some of the earlier matchups aren't as inspiring. They'll do if you're home on a Tuesday afternoon and looking for something to watch.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0