ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

‘We have a baby in our car.’ Man shot by officer in Holly Springs had knife, police say.

By Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3C4r_0jq1nMUb00

A 30-year-old man is dead after Holly Springs police say he came at officers with a knife Tuesday night and was shot.

The town identified the man Wednesday as Ryan Eric Schlosser.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to calls about a person on Cobalt Creek Way who was “acting erratically, verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage,” a news release stated.

The officers involved in the shooting, James Colucci and Edgar Hernandez, have both been with the Holly Springs Police Department since 2020.

Schlosser lived on Cobalt Creek Way in a neighborhood north of downtown Holly Springs near Main Street.

Police said he was standing in a neighbor’s driveway when they arrived. In a 911 call, Schlosser was described preventing the callers from getting into their home and “threatening” the caller’s husband.

According to the release, Scholsser attacked the officers with a knife and was shot by at least one officer; both fired at Schlosser, according to a town spokesperson.

Residents told WRAL they heard at least four gunshots .

911 call released

A 911 caller Tuesday night reported a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants who did not have a visible weapon.

“We have a baby in our car and the gentleman came very, very close to the door that we were trying to get our son out of,” the caller said.

In the call, a baby can be heard crying.

The caller, who is not identified, was calling from inside the car as they drove down their street.

“He’s a white male about six foot,” the caller said.

The caller said the man looked like he was smoking or vaping. He was also wearing AirPods, as if he might be talking with someone else on the phone.

The caller also said she had never seen him before.

“We live in a townhouse so we have people on both sides, but one of the sides has been empty from what we knew,” the caller said. “He said that he lives in that empty place.”

The caller told the dispatcher that the man told them that he had heard the couple arguing, “and that he’s heard my husband treat me poorly, which is absolutely untrue.”

On the more than 6-minute-long call, the man did not leave the resident’s home.

“It’s incredibly unnerving,” the caller said.

The call disconnected after officers arrived at the home.

After the shooting, Schlosser was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the incident, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

No officers were seriously injured but one was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible wounds, the release stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Durham police warn against ‘celebratory’ gunfire on New Year’s Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning residents that “celebratory” gunfire is illegal and dangerous, and could result in injury or death to those struck, and jail time for offenders. Celebratory gunfire is a common problem during the holidays, particularly on New Year’s Eve,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Durham Christmas Day shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a Christmas Day shooting in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department. On Christmas morning shortly before 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they discovered...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Tractor Trailer Strikes Concrete Barricades

SELMA – A Friday morning US 70 crash destroyed a tractor trailer, damaged at least 2 cars and rearranged a Jersey barrier — but left all those involved uninjured. The driver of the Gordon Foods truck reported that his right front tire blew out just as he was passing Johnston Correctional between Selma and Wilson’s Mills. The driver struck the concrete barricades, knocking them out of place as the big truck spread debris across the highway. Other cars were damaged when they hit the debris.
SELMA, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
20K+
Followers
436
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy