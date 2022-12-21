‘We have a baby in our car.’ Man shot by officer in Holly Springs had knife, police say.

A 30-year-old man is dead after Holly Springs police say he came at officers with a knife Tuesday night and was shot.

The town identified the man Wednesday as Ryan Eric Schlosser.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to calls about a person on Cobalt Creek Way who was “acting erratically, verbally threatening residents and blocking access to their driveway and garage,” a news release stated.

The officers involved in the shooting, James Colucci and Edgar Hernandez, have both been with the Holly Springs Police Department since 2020.

Schlosser lived on Cobalt Creek Way in a neighborhood north of downtown Holly Springs near Main Street.

Police said he was standing in a neighbor’s driveway when they arrived. In a 911 call, Schlosser was described preventing the callers from getting into their home and “threatening” the caller’s husband.

According to the release, Scholsser attacked the officers with a knife and was shot by at least one officer; both fired at Schlosser, according to a town spokesperson.

Residents told WRAL they heard at least four gunshots .

911 call released

A 911 caller Tuesday night reported a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants who did not have a visible weapon.

“We have a baby in our car and the gentleman came very, very close to the door that we were trying to get our son out of,” the caller said.

In the call, a baby can be heard crying.

The caller, who is not identified, was calling from inside the car as they drove down their street.

“He’s a white male about six foot,” the caller said.

The caller said the man looked like he was smoking or vaping. He was also wearing AirPods, as if he might be talking with someone else on the phone.

The caller also said she had never seen him before.

“We live in a townhouse so we have people on both sides, but one of the sides has been empty from what we knew,” the caller said. “He said that he lives in that empty place.”

The caller told the dispatcher that the man told them that he had heard the couple arguing, “and that he’s heard my husband treat me poorly, which is absolutely untrue.”

On the more than 6-minute-long call, the man did not leave the resident’s home.

“It’s incredibly unnerving,” the caller said.

The call disconnected after officers arrived at the home.

After the shooting, Schlosser was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the incident, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

No officers were seriously injured but one was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible wounds, the release stated.