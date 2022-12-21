Coatesville Middle School Robotics Team Ready to Bring Cyborg Skills to State Finals

The Coatesville Middle School's Raiderbots Team. Photo by The Daily Local News

The Coatesville Middle School robotics team is taking its talent to the state finals, reports The Daily Local News.

On Dec. 3, the Raiderbots-3 came out on top after competing against sixteen others.

Now, the team is getting ready to compete in the bionic competition on Jan. 28 at Chestnut Hill Academy. The club of prodigious pupils earned the Innovation Project Award for their efficiently designed robot.

Under the mentorship of the Coatesville High School Robotics Club, the participants include Taylor Davis, Charles Robertson, Jacob Powalski, Kenley Crane, Jessica Davis, Imalia Azarak, and Wyatt Soden.