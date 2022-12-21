ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Middle School Robotics Team Ready to Bring Cyborg Skills to State Finals

 6 days ago

The Coatesville Middle School's Raiderbots Team.Photo byThe Daily Local News

The Coatesville Middle School robotics team is taking its talent to the state finals, reports The Daily Local News.

On Dec. 3, the Raiderbots-3 came out on top after competing against sixteen others.

Now, the team is getting ready to compete in the bionic competition on Jan. 28 at Chestnut Hill Academy. The club of prodigious pupils earned the Innovation Project Award for their efficiently designed robot.

Under the mentorship of the Coatesville High School Robotics Club, the participants include Taylor Davis, Charles Robertson, Jacob Powalski, Kenley Crane, Jessica Davis, Imalia Azarak, and Wyatt Soden.  

Read more about The Coatesville Robotics Team in The Daily Local News.  

VISTA.Today

