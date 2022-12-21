Safety Jordan Castell Signs with Florida Gators

Florida Gators safety commit Jordan Castell signs with the program as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

One of the Florida Gators' top recruiters from the class of 2023 has officially signed his letter of intent with the program.

Safety Jordan Castell , from Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, originally committed to UF on July 30 during a wave of summer pledges for the Gators. He's been one of the team's most vocal recruiters you could find, both in-person and on social media, even before he publicly committed to the program.

Castell is a prospect with an impressive offer sheet and it's no surprise that the national powers — such as Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn, among others — came calling.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Castell has the frame and physicality to play free or strong safety but the coverage ability to play corner, which he did at the high school level.

He shows great range and ball skills, flashing his propensity to cause turnovers thanks to his ability to track the ball in the air, use his frame to high-point the ball and come down with it, even in contested situations.

Castell tallied 121 tackles, including six for loss, eight interceptions and 18 pass breakups dating back to his sophomore season at West Orange.

Safety is another position in Gainesville that badly needed a talent influx this offseason, and someone like Castell could see himself playing early thanks to the combination of a lack of depth at the position and his early enrollment with the program coming in January.

