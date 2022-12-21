Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western countries implemented...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
Comments / 0