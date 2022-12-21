ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hall of Fame President Sends Heartfelt Message on Passing of Franco Harris

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNSgK_0jq1mQsu00

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris shared an impact off the field as great as his impact on the field.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72, just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

While every Steelers fan is spending time remembering the story of Pittsburgh's greatest running back, so are those in the league. Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter became one of the first to send his message about the passing of a league legend.

"The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today," Porter told NFL Network's Tom Pelisero. "We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador of the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways.

"The Hall and historians everywhere will tell Franco's football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field."

Franco was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 after winning four Super Bowls, being selected an All-Pro three times, and to the Pro Bowl nine times.

The Steelers have not announced yet how/if they will adjust the celebration of the 50th anniversary or Harris's number retirement.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Star LT Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

Mike Tomlin Encouraged Marcus Allen After Unsportsmanlike Penalty

Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs

Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Terry Bradshaw's 'Bradshaw Bunch' Won't Return Due to 2nd Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw's family show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," won't be returning for a 3rd season, TMZ has learned, and the reason has to do with Terry's health. Production sources tell TMZ ... the E! show was renewed for a third season and filming was supposed to begin last March, but around that time Terry informed producers he had a serious health condition, which demanded his full attention.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy