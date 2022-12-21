Nineteen Iona Preparatory School scholar-athletes committed to playing collegiate sports as part of the school year’s second National Signing Day. This brings the total to thirteen Division I signings from the Class of 2023, seven members of its 2021 Catholic State Championship team sign with Division 1 schools, including the previous season’s New York MaxPreps Player of the Year, Catholic High School Football League Player of the Year and Westchester/Putnam Player of the Year senior Ajani Sheppard, who signed with Rutgers. (Video Clips of Ajani Sheppard can be found here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/6VPjdUwwcl) An incredible thirteen students – 8 percent of the graduating class – signed with Division 1 schools compared to the less than 7 percent of all high school athletes going on to compete at any level.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO