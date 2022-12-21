Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Jury Finds Yonkers Man Guilty of Murder for 2020 Shooting
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that, after a four-week trial, a jury found a Yonkers man guilty of murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building in 2020. The incident was caught on surveillance video. Terrence Gonzalez, 30, was found guilty...
1,500 Phychedelic Mushroom Pills Seized in East Village
Four Arrested in Connection with Illegal Psilocybin Mushrooms and Candy Seized from Businesses in Manhattan’s East Village. Four individuals were arrested following an investigation into the sale of psychedelic psilocybin mushroom products from a CBD store on East 11th Street and a smoke shop on East 7th Street in Manhattan’s East Village. The investigation began in response to community complaints, and involved a series of undercover purchases and court-authorized searches by members of the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Narcotics Borough Manhattan South.
Iona Prep Student Athletes Headed to Yale, Cornell, Dartmouth
Nineteen Iona Preparatory School scholar-athletes committed to playing collegiate sports as part of the school year’s second National Signing Day. This brings the total to thirteen Division I signings from the Class of 2023, seven members of its 2021 Catholic State Championship team sign with Division 1 schools, including the previous season’s New York MaxPreps Player of the Year, Catholic High School Football League Player of the Year and Westchester/Putnam Player of the Year senior Ajani Sheppard, who signed with Rutgers. (Video Clips of Ajani Sheppard can be found here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/6VPjdUwwcl) An incredible thirteen students – 8 percent of the graduating class – signed with Division 1 schools compared to the less than 7 percent of all high school athletes going on to compete at any level.
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
Kirk Cameron Coming to Scarsdale Library Dec. 30 for Story Hour About His Children’s Christian Book ‘As You Grow’
Actor and devoted Christian Kirk Cameron will be presenting a discussion of his new children’s book As You Grow at the Scarsdale Library on Dec. 30. Cameron’s appearance comes after a lengthy back and forth between the library, Cameron and the books publisher Brave Books. The Scarsdale Public...
NEARLY $30 MILLION IN FINAL EXCLUDED WORKERS FUND PAYMENTS TO BE SENT TO NEW YORKERS IN NEED
Most recipients will get the maximum benefit amount of $15,600. More than $2 billion was distributed to 130,000 New Yorkers who did not qualify for traditional Unemployment Insurance or other pandemic relief benefits. The first-of-its-kind program served as a model for local and state governments across the country who established...
