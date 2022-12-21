Read full article on original website
Related
nftgators.com
TradeDog’s Venture Arm Launches $100M Web3 Fund
TD VC has announced a $100 million fund with a $10 million commitment. The fund targets web3 special situation projects. The company is specifically looking at projects with solid fundamentals focused on the next evolution of web3. TradeDog’s venture arm, TD VC has announced a $100 million web3 fund for...
nftgators.com
Solana NFT Projects y00ts and DeGods are Migrating to Polygon and Ethereum
Both NFT projects made the announcement on Twitter today. Details of the bridge will be released at a later date. This announcement comes after Solana’s value plummeted due to the FTX collapse. Solana NFT projects y00ts and DeGods are bridging to Polygon and Ethereum respectively in 2023. Both NFT...
Comments / 0