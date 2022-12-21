ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County

A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 27, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her arrest. Butts was arrested for her Sweet Springs municipal Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Expired Plates and Illegal Burning, a Saline County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of felony Forgery, a Probation Violation warrant from Johnson County on original charges of felony Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree, and a Probation Violation warrant from Lafayette County on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts). Butts was held pending a total cash only bond of $27,500. No additional charges are being sought.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Car Strikes Several Trees

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, just south of Edwards Avenue around 1:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed back over and traveled off the left side, and struck multiple trees.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time

On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
Sedalia Couple Arrested in Alleged Porch Thefts

On Sunday, Nov. 18, Sedalia Police received a report of someone stealing packages off a front porch. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect(s) stole packages from other residents as well. On Wednesday, investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolutions Unit executed a search warrant at...
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?

Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
Council Approves Marker for George R. Smith College Site

No less than four presentations and two public hearings were on the agenda at Monday night's City Council meeting. One of the public hearings focused on placing a black & gold marker at the site of the former George R. Smith College, a historically black college, located just north of Pettis/Saline streets where a Nucor railroad spur is located now.
Sedalia 200 Board recognizes award-winning student lunch critic

During its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education recognized Ollie Pettis, a third grader at Washington Elementary School, who recently received an Award of Commendation in the Video (One-Person Shop) category in the Missouri School Public Relations Association 2022 Communications Awards for “Lunch With Ollie,” his school lunch review video series.
A Magical Drive Thru Xmas Light Display Could Be Missouri’s Best?

When the sun goes down, and it is really dark outside, it sure is nice to check out Christmas lights. The brighter, the better. Well, maybe not Christmas Vacation bright, but you get the idea. Now we have the Light Up Liberty drive through that is very nice every year, but if you would like to drive to see another one, you may find that North Pole Acres in Oak Grove Missouri will be worth the 1 hour drive.
Warming Shelter Open Tonight in Sedalia

The shelter is located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street. The forecast calls for a low of 22 tonight, and a high of 31 Saturday. The low for Saturday night is expected to be 18. Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 40, and on Monday, a 50...
Snow Removal Plan in Place at Heckart Center

The Sedalia Park Board met Thursday night at the Heckart Community Center with four members present and one via cell phone. The meeting was postponed by one week due to several members under the weather last week. Also, the November meeting was canceled, therefore the board approved the minutes from their Oct. 13 meeting and paid bills for October and November.
