National Signing Day Profile: Lysander Moeolo

Player : Lysander Moeolo

Position : Offensive Line

Height/Weight : 6-6, 330 lbs

School : Navarro College (TX)

Notable Offers : Fresno State, Hawaii, Marshall, Western Kentucky

Recruiting Recap : Syracuse offered Moeolo in October as it looked for experienced help along the offensive line for the 2023 season. It only took a few weeks before Moeolo committed to the Orange. He took his official visit in December and helped recruit other players to join him in Central New York.

Evaluation : The first thing you notice about Moeolo is his size. Listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website, he stands out even when next to other offensive linemen. Moeolo uses that size to generate power at the point of attack, moves well enough to get to the second level and plays with a mean streak. He played primarily left tackle at Navarro, but would seem to be able to fit in at right tackle or perhaps even slide inside to guard if needed. The key for Moeolo to get onto the two deep right away is working on refining technique such as footwork, recognizing pass rushing moves to counter them, playing with leverage and quickness out of his stance. There is a lot to work with here and you certainly cannot teach that size.

