ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

National Signing Day Profile: Rashard Perry

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ifz7x_0jq1lVGK00

Player : Rashard Perry

Position : Defensive Line

Height/Weight : 6-3, 250 lbs

School : Bennett High (NY)

Notable Offers : Buffalo, Connecticut, Temple

Quote : "It's got everything that I need," Perry said. "It's closer to my hometown. My parents can easily come there. The programs that I want to major in (sports science), they already have them down there. The staff and all the team, instantly made me feel comfortable with my surroundings there. I'm not nervous. Everything just felt like it was home for me."

Evaluation : Rashard Perry may be the most underrated player in Syracuse's 2023 class. Perry is a physical specimen, extremely athletic, can play anywhere along the defensive line, and is excellent rushing the passer from both the tackle and end position. Perry led New York State in sacks as a junior and helped lead Bennett to a state title as a senior.

In fact, as a junior, he had 123 tackles and 24 sacks. This while being the focal point of opposing offenses and routinely facing double and triple teams.

Perry plays with excellent power, leverage and is superb shedding blocks. He reads and reacts against the run well and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Syracuse has landed an excellent prospect  with tremendous upside that could be a multi-year contributor including as a true freshman.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Behind Enemy Lines: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Syracuse and Minnesota square off in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday. All Syracuse caught up with Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated to get the inside scoop on the Orange's opponent.  Q: Who do you expect to start at QB? What are his strengths and weaknesses? Burns: I expect Athan ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy