Residential fire displaces Southborough family
SOUTHBOROUGH – A family of four was displaced following a fire at a Southborough home. The Southborough Fire Department received a report of a fire on East Main Street at about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 26. According to the department, an engine and ambulance were the first to respond, and...
Alfred H. Giancola, 88, of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, Fla.
– Alfred “Fred” H. Giancola, 88 of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, FL died at his home in Marlborough on Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Ignacio and Odil (Brazeau) Giancola. Fred graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ’52 and was inducted into Marlborough High Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Business from Newbury Junior College.
Frances W. Denzel, 88, of Marlborough
– Frances Wells Denzel, 88 of Marlborough, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Fran was born on May 27, 1934, in Boston, MA, to the late Francis and Norma (Conway) Wells Johnson. Fran attended the Immaculate Conception School, St Michael’s Academy, and graduated from Emmanuel College in 1956 earning her Bachelor’s Degree in English.
Manuel R. Chaves, 76, of Hudson
– Manuel R. “Pombinhas” Chaves, 76, long time resident of Hudson, MA, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester, MA. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Aldina B. (Frias) Chaves; his son, Antonio Chaves of Hudson, MA and his...
Judith Mauchan, 77, of Marlborough
– Judith “Judy” Anne Mauchan, 77 of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of the late William M. and Bernice (Falta) Hurley. She graduated from Chelsea High School. While in Chelsea she...
Machine shop wants to move into Mechanic Street site
MARLBOROUGH – The site of a former moving company at 269 Mechanic St. may soon become a machine shop. Attorney Brian Falk, acting on behalf of the applicant Action Precision Machining, presented a request for a special permit before the City Council on Dec. 19. Action Precision Machining has...
Anthony J. Tomaiolo, 78, former longtime resident of Shrewsbury
Millbury – Anthony “Tony” J. Tomaiolo, 78, of Millbury, a former longtime Shrewsbury resident, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 with his adoring family and loved ones by his side. Tony was born in Worcester on March 19, 1944 a son of Nancy ‘Tina’ Gorman and the late...
Larry LeBlanc, 69, of Shrewsbury
– Larry LeBlanc, 69 years old, of Shrewsbury, passed away at his home on December 22, 2022, with family by his side. Larry was born on July 26, 1953, in Boston to Marjorie (O’Kane) LeBlanc and Lawrence LeBlanc. Larry died after a tenacious battle against bladder cancer, and although...
Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’
HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
Westborough stormwater user fee could be on tap for residents
WESTBOROUGH – A new user fee could be flowing to the town’s residents and businesses. During the Select Board’s Dec. 13 meeting, Department of Public Works Director Chris Payant presented to the board why a stormwater user fee is needed. Payant said the costs to repair and...
Marijuana courier one step closer to coming to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – A marijuana courier hopes to open this spring. During the Dec. 20 Select Board meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve Town Manager Kevin Mizikar to sign a Host Community Agreement with Finest Trees LLC. The host community agreement for the business will outline the rules and...
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
Wenzel: A sweet time decorating cookies across Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Christmas cookies have become one of the most popular treats of the holiday season. Dating back centuries, the baked treat has become a tradition in many of the countries around the world. The United States is no exception to the cookie popularity. Christmas customs include gathering to...
Westborough was home for the Navy’s highest-ranking officer
WESTBOROUGH – When off duty from 1947 to 1949, the Chief of Naval Operations and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could be found tending a rose garden at 9 Charles Street in Westborough. Adm. Louis Emil Denfeld was appointed by President Harry Truman to the highest-ranking officer...
