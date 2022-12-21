– Alfred “Fred” H. Giancola, 88 of Marlborough and St. Petersburg, FL died at his home in Marlborough on Friday, December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Marlborough, MA, the son of the late Ignacio and Odil (Brazeau) Giancola. Fred graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ’52 and was inducted into Marlborough High Sports Hall of Fame. He earned his Associate’s Degree in Business from Newbury Junior College.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO