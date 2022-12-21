PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks. Photo by Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar.

Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.

Chester Springs

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar

This health-centric coffee and juice bar is a one-stop shop for morning joggers, early risers, and health nuts alike! Juniper proudly advertises itself as a community-oriented business. Using beans from Philly-famous La Colombe, the coffee (also offered in nitro) is guaranteed to fulfill those morning caffeine cravings. The menu offers healthy-to-go options such as acai bowls, smoothies, avocado toast, and protein shakes.

Kennett Square

Philter

A popular place for handcrafted coffee, Philter has been brewing specialty coffee for the community since 2013. The coffee shop also has a breakfast, lunch, and baked goods menu. Patrons can choose from seasonal drinks, a multitude of teas and munch on egg sandwiches.

West Chester

Gryphon Café

This affordable café has been in operation for 23 years. The shop offers seasonal drinks, on-tap Baba’s Brew , and an array of gluten-free and vegan options to munch on. It also offers open-mic nights and is a home for live musicians.

Glenmoore

Cricket Corner Café

This café serves sandwiches, smoothies and an abundance of handmade desserts.

Elverson

Morgantown Coffee House

Using local ingredients and Pennsylvania-roasted coffee, this coffee shop has it all. The menu serves farm-to-table brunch dishes with gluten-free and vegan options. Its lunch menu offers soups, salads, and sandwiches as well.