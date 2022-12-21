ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Coffee Shops in Chester County

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeC2F_0jq1lLgI00
Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar in Chester Springs serve smoothies and caffeinated drinks.Photo byJuniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar.

Chester County is home to several renowned cafes. Whether patrons want a quick pick-up of their cup of joe or sit down and bask in the aroma of beans, these coffee venues keep the caffeine fiends satisfied. Here are the best coffee shops in Chester County, according to PhillyBite Magazine.  

Chester Springs  

Juniper Tree Juice & Coffee Bar

This health-centric coffee and juice bar is a one-stop shop for morning joggers, early risers, and health nuts alike! Juniper proudly advertises itself as a community-oriented business. Using beans from Philly-famous La Colombe, the coffee (also offered in nitro) is guaranteed to fulfill those morning caffeine cravings. The menu offers healthy-to-go options such as acai bowls, smoothies, avocado toast, and protein shakes.  

Kennett Square 

Philter 

A popular place for handcrafted coffee, Philter has been brewing specialty coffee for the community since 2013. The coffee shop also has a breakfast, lunch, and baked goods menu. Patrons can choose from seasonal drinks, a multitude of teas and munch on egg sandwiches.  

West Chester  

Gryphon Café 

This affordable café has been in operation for 23 years. The shop offers seasonal drinks, on-tap Baba’s Brew, and an array of gluten-free and vegan options to munch on. It also offers open-mic nights and is a home for live musicians. 

Glenmoore 

Cricket Corner Café 

This café serves sandwiches, smoothies and an abundance of handmade desserts.  

Elverson 

Morgantown Coffee House 

Using local ingredients and Pennsylvania-roasted coffee, this coffee shop has it all. The menu serves farm-to-table brunch dishes with gluten-free and vegan options. Its lunch menu offers soups, salads, and sandwiches as well.  

Read more about the best coffee shops in Chester County in PhillyBite Magazine.

