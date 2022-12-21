Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Names December Seniors of the Month
School Activities and Awards: Meistersingers (sing and dance group), High School Pep Band, Middle School Pep Band, Concert Band, Choir, Marching Band, Key Club (editor), SADD (treasurer), Science Club, National Honor Society (president), Honor Roll, Honda Achievement Breakfast. If I were the principal for a day: I’d change the bookbag...
peakofohio.com
Linda Prater-Cianfrano
Linda Prater-Cianfrano was taken from us unexpectedly as a result of domestic violence on December 20, 2022, at her home in Orlando, Florida. She was born on April 11, 1951, to the late William and Ruth Curtin at Kenton Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. On September 9, 1972, Linda married...
peakofohio.com
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble
Jeanne Ellen Schrader Gamble went to be with her Heavenly Father Friday, December 23, 2022, at The Ohio State University Medical Center East. Jeanne was born August 18, 1939, in Bellefontaine, the daughter of Woodrow V. and Dorothy Lynn Schrader, who preceded her in death. Jeanne married Charles H. Gamble, Sr. on November 15, 1958, in Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2003.
peakofohio.com
Betty Eileen (Cox) Bell
Betty Eileen (Cox) Bell, age 100, of Quincy, Ohio, went safely home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 22, 2022. She was born November 17, 1922, in Shelby County, Ohio to the late Floyd and Leah (Mason) Cox. She married Junior L. Bell on Valentine's Day in 1943. They shared 56 years of marriage before Junior passed away in 2000.
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
peakofohio.com
BHS grad set to turn 103
A 1938 Bellefontaine High School grad certainly can teach us about longevity. Betty Stanfield will turn 103 years old on December 23rd. Stanfield, who’s a lifelong Logan County resident, shared her wisdom and health secrets this week. Stanfield grew up on South Hayes Street in Bellefontaine (south of Dairy...
peakofohio.com
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
peakofohio.com
Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
peakofohio.com
Speeding drunk driver arrested in the city
A speeding drunk driver was arrested Saturday morning just after midnight in Bellefontaine. Officers from the Bellefontaine Police Department were on patrol on West Sandusky Avenue when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities used their radar and it showed the vehicle was traveling at...
Comments / 0