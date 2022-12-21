Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
Light snow will develop around daybreak tomorrow. Amounts are expected to be light, as the storm system responsible is weakening and is lacking moisture. Nevertheless, amounts up to an inch or two are possible. #INwx https://t.co/cRZatDABvv. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
Safety officials warn about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds
As the temperatures begin to rise frozen bodies of water will start to thaw making again making them dangerous to walk or fish on.
Fox 59
Dangerous wind chills, cold Christmas in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days. Winter headlines continue. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m....
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Fox 59
Arctic air retreats, but snow chances remain
INDIANAPOLIS – The deep cold has finally exited the region, but that does not mean our chances for snow have too. Merry Christmas! Temperatures will continue to take baby steps forward as we slowly thaw. The day will still be cold however, as our morning wind chill will be in the 10-20 degrees below zero range. Actual temperatures will go from the low single digits to highs in the upper teens by the afternoon. We will achieve more warming during the day thanks to a mild southwest wind and a mostly sunny sky! Enjoy the bright skies while they last though, clouds will return once again overnight.
WIBC.com
Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
cbs4indy.com
SLIDESHOW: Empty shelves, soldiers on streets. Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WISH-TV
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana blasted with frigid air, gusty winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm. Eleven Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only. Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte,...
WTHR
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
abc57.com
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
