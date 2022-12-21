Read full article on original website
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest on several drug charges from Christmas evening. According to the report, at about 7:20 PM on Sunday, officers arrested Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, of Carter Lake on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (Class B felony), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
Page County Sheriff’s Report
(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Leslie Williams, of Clarinda, on December 11th for Assault with Bodily Injury. Bond was set at $1,000. Williams, an inmate at the jail, was charged after assaulting another inmate at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen...
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
Shenandoah woman arrested late Sunday evening
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested late Sunday evening. According to a report from the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of West Valley Avenue at around 9:00 PM for an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 47-year-old Kimberly Ann Smith...
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
Page County Sheriff's Blotter
(KMAland) -- The Page County Sheriff's Office has released a report of recent activity. View the full release below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville of Red Oak on Friday in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue for driving while barred. Officers transported Neville to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
Red Oak man arrested on driving while barred charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Friday afternoon. According to the report, Red Oak Police arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville of Red Oak just after 5:00 in the 400 block of Sunset Avenue for driving while barred. Neville was transported to the Montgomery County...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing 55-year-old woman
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 55-year-old woman.
One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash
(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen
OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup
(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
Body confirmed to be missing Nebraska woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nebraska law enforcement has confirmed the body found this week south of Topeka was an alleged kidnapping victim from Omaha. Cari Allen’s body was found Wednesday night near 57th and Burlingame, after a tip was reported to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. On Friday, law enforcement said she was […]
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
