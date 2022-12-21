Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
Four Arrested on Firearm Charges After Shots Fired
WORCESTER - Police responded to a report of gunshots fired around 533 Chandler St. shortly before 1 AM on Monday, where they found an SUV whose occupants said shots were fired at them from another vehicle. Soon after speaking with victims, police engaged a traffic stop near 2 Berkmans Street...
Elderly Douglas Woman Killed By Car At End Of Her Driveway: Police
A Douglas woman has died after she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway this week, authorities said. Police received multiple calls about a person who was hit by a car near 93 West Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Douglas Police said on Facebook.
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
Ludlow Police searching for package thief
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a package thief.
bpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
Yahoo Sports
Norfolk DA: Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man
QUINCY ‒ Seven men, including the son of a convicted murderer, have been indicted on murder charge in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy, at a Crown Colony apartment complex, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The grand jury handed up the indictments...
NECN
spectrumnews1.com
franklincountynow.com
Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident
(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
Crews help remove passenger after Holyoke crash
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a car accident Monday afternoon.
Suspected Crack Dealer Shot At Chicopee Cops During Raid: Police
Police said a suspected crack dealer shot at them as they tried to break down his front door during a raid this week. Austin Colson faces 14 weapon and drug charges stemming from the Tuesday, Dec. 20, raid at his Belcher Street apartment, Chicopee police said. Police officials said Chicopee...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
