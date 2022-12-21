ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Comments / 2

Related
thisweekinworcester.com

Four Arrested on Firearm Charges After Shots Fired

WORCESTER - Police responded to a report of gunshots fired around 533 Chandler St. shortly before 1 AM on Monday, where they found an SUV whose occupants said shots were fired at them from another vehicle. Soon after speaking with victims, police engaged a traffic stop near 2 Berkmans Street...
WORCESTER, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 2:11 PM Monday December 26, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Ocane Williamson, 34, of Cambridge, MA, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 1990 Columbus Avenue in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic and equipment violations when they removed the lone occupant, later identified as the suspect, as a result of their investigation on scene. Officers then conducted a pat frisk leading the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun from the suspect’s waistband area as well as two loaded magazines from this left pants pocket.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
MILFORD, MA
Yahoo Sports

Norfolk DA: Seven men indicted in killing of Quincy man

QUINCY ‒ Seven men, including the son of a convicted murderer, have been indicted on murder charge in the Aug. 18 shooting death of Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy, at a Crown Colony apartment complex, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The grand jury handed up the indictments...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
DOUGLAS, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Douglas woman dead after fatal pedestrian accident

DOUGLAS, Mass. - A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV near her home in Douglas Monday afternoon. Responding officers found the elderly woman in the road at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court. She was treated on-scene and rushed to Harrington Hospital in Webster where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
DOUGLAS, MA
franklincountynow.com

Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident

(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
DEERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield officers injured following shoplifting incident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two suspects are in custody after a reported shoplifiting incident led to two West Springfield police officers sustaining injuries. West Springfield Police said that officers were called to Stop and Shop on Riverdale Street around 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported shoplifting. Before police arrived, a store loss prevention officer confronted the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, CT, who then left the store with a shopping cart full of items.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy