ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is considering banning TikTok on state employees’ work cellphones. Across the country, some governors have banned the popular app on state employee cellphones, citing ongoing concerns over data security and privacy. Governor Scott says his administration is looking into...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Part of the money raised from...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers

On this "You Can Quote Me," Vermont's Catholic bishop shares his Christmas message, Montpelier has a new top cop, Sen. Patrick Leahy's final floor speech and much more. Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road. Updated: 5 hours ago. A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

USDA report shows Vermont holding its own in organic production

As schools return to a pre-pandemic way of operation, so do everyday issues that existed before COVID. That includes vaping and the use of e-cigarettes. Authorities have released the identity of a man who died while hiking Mount Lincoln over the weekend. New partnership for emergency pediatric telepsychiatry care in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. schools leaders say students are vaping again at school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As schools return to a pre-pandemic way of operation, so do everyday issues that existed before COVID. That includes vaping and the use of e-cigarettes. School leaders say they first noticed the issue in 2018 when students were vaping in the bathroom. Vapes are electronic, vapor...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Stewart Maple Popcorn

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook. Skiers, riders hit the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Hochul signs bill to increase gift card consumer protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York stores that sell prepaid gift cards will now be required to warn buyers about potential scams. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill and said people deserve to be protected from scams that target their hard-earned money. Retailers will have to post a...
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New help for Vermonters who have lost a loved one to suicide

How new technology at UVM is training the next generation of doctors. When you arrive at a hospital or doctor’s office, you want the best possible care you can get. Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later. Updated: 2 hours ago. It has been...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New system will track rape kits in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York, a statewide electronic tracking system for rape kits is being established. The goal is to make sure all survivors of sexual assault have access to information about the status and location of their kits. The Division of Criminal Justice Services is in charge...
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

Year in review: miscellaneous

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - 2022 got off to a bang as dozens of athletes, coaches, and officials with ties to our area headed to Beijing to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Plenty of them put on great performances, and five even came home with some hardware!. Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy