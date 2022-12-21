Read full article on original website
More snow expected to arrive this evening
IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars
As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Extra Deer Season Coming in January
Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
Santa spotted in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Conditions improving as winds ease, slick roads still possible
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel conditions in eastern Iowa will remain somewhat tricky through Saturday, but notable improvement is expected as wind gusts continue to slowly diminish. Compared to the gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday, Christmas Eve will bring gusts in the 25 to 35 mph...
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
Snow plow driver helps clear out Quad Cities businesses' parking lots
MOLINE, Ill. — After being called in Christmas night, snow plow and salt drivers helped clear out local business parking lots, including one specific company driver who had to make quite the commute. The Green Thumbers, out of Davenport, got the call to action, and helped plow 45 Quad...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading
Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
Midwest Sportscaster is Going Viral For Hilarious Arctic Winter Storm Coverage [WATCH]
Doing a morning show on the radio or television is brutal. Take it from me, it takes a toll on your mentally and physically. It's not as glamorous as it may appear when listening or viewing. I can honestly say, it's difficult and I've been doing it for 15 years.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
