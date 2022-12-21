ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

More snow expected to arrive this evening

IOWA (KGAN) — A clipper system will move through eastern Iowa this evening bringing with it more accumulating snow to the region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening and will run until noon on Monday. Snow will begin to impact eastern Iowa around 6 p.m. this...
The Cold Weather is Wreaking Havoc on Iowa Cars

As I type this, there is hope... temperatures here in eastern Iowa will very likely hit the mid-to-upper 40s by week's end. Heck, it could be in the 60s in early January. But first, we had to get there. And for many, our cars barely did - or maybe they didn't.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Sioux City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
Extra Deer Season Coming in January

Iowa hunters will get a second chance to bring home a deer with a new season. The D-N-R’s, Tyler Harms, says they’re calling it the excess tag January season. He says the season will help them achieve the goal of the antlerless season. Harms says it can be...
Santa spotted in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Our meteorologists checked the Flooring America EyeNet Cameras last night. It looks like we spotted Santa Claus flying by on a few of them. Here are some of the photos grabbed from our internal systems at the station on this cold Christmas morning. Santa reports fine conditions passing through the area […]
Conditions improving as winds ease, slick roads still possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel conditions in eastern Iowa will remain somewhat tricky through Saturday, but notable improvement is expected as wind gusts continue to slowly diminish. Compared to the gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday, Christmas Eve will bring gusts in the 25 to 35 mph...
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark

In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm

IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
