Michigan is back in the College Football Playoff, and The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga welcomes Colin Post of Horned Frog Blitz to preview the Wolverines’ Fiesta Bowl opponent. The two discuss TCU’s remarkable season and its remarkable quarterback, Max Duggan. The conversation shifts to the Horned Frogs’ other weapons and weaknesses on both offense and defense.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO