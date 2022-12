Miami head coach Mario Cristobal is looking at his 2023 recruiting class to help build a foundation of sustained success after the Hurricanes finished 5-7 during his first season at the helm. Miami was one of the nation's biggest winners during early signing day on Dec. 21, receiving national letters of intent from 25 of its 26 commitments in a 2023 class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO