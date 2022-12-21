ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops

After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
MSNBC

Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.

