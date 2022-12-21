Read full article on original website
Many of Donald Trump's legal problems are coming to an end as he launches his 3rd presidential run — but the biggest risks remain
Donald Trump still faces open-ended investigations related to the 2020 election and taking government documents — but he's swept away other headaches.
'A Desperate Cry For Help!': Donald Trump Ridiculed After His 'Major Announcement' Flops
After Donald Trump told his supporters he had a "major announcement" coming up, his fans were less than pleased with the news. On Thursday, December 15, the former president, 76, took to Truth Social to share what was happening. “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe,...
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’
A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
Ex-federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence's belief that Congress has 'no right' to his testimony about January 6 should 'disqualify' him from public office
Kirschner has argued Congress has sufficient reason to question Mike Pence about Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time
George Clooney says he’s not placing any bets for or against Trump 2024 after being “dead wrong” about the former president’s odds in 2016. “I have no idea,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star said when ITK asked him about the likelihood of the 45th president winning the White House again. Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid…
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Trump Mar-a-Lago suit ends after former president declines to appeal ruling
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump declined Thursday to appeal a court order ending his lawsuit challenging the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, paving the way for investigators to finally get hold of the bulk of documents collected in the search. The 11th...
Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout
In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
Trump's suggestion that E. Jean Carroll was 'too ugly to rape' was too personal to be official business, appeal says
Trump's lawyers argue he can't be sued for statements he made about Carroll while acting as president in 2019.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Here's How Much Mar-a-Lago Is Worth if Trump Sells It
Trump's Palm Beach resort could become a stigmatized property or a sought-after estate, real-estate experts told Newsweek.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump should still be 'very uncomfortable' after he personally escaped conviction in the Trump Organization's tax fraud case
Cohen, Trump's onetime fixer, told Insider the conviction opened the door for more potential lawsuits against the former president and his family.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
Schiff says McCarthy will 'misrepresent his record' and oust him from his committee position thanks to the 'QAnon caucus'
Rep. Adam Schiff has criticized the House Minority Leader before for pledging to remove multiple Democratic members of the House from their committee positions.
Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns
On Thursday, an appeals court removed the Special Master put in place to review the thousands of documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago in August. Then on Friday former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy, Pat Philbin spent several hours testifying in front of a federal grand jury. What could this all mean for the Former President?Dec. 4, 2022.
