Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: LB James Heard Jr. Signs with West Virginia

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago
LB James Heard Jr.

Height: 6'2" Weight: 220

Hometown: Camden, New Jersey

High school: Camden

Power Five Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Group of Five Offers: Temple.

Evaluation:

Heard comes off the edge and smothers ball carriers. He's quick on the outside and, at times, easily makes his way into the backfield but plays under control, and his wingspan makes it hard to get around him as he tacks up tackles for a loss, including sacks.

He also has the speed to always be around the ball, chasing down the play from the opposite side of the field.

Playing Time Projection:

Heard played a lot of snaps with his hand in the dirt but still hovered over the line of scrimmage as well. He has the length the staff looks for at BANDIT and I could foresee him beginning his career there but will have to show he can drop back in pass coverage. Not all will be lost if he could not play BANDIT because he has the talent to play multiple positions.

Highlights:

Morgantown, WV
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

