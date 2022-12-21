ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DL Sydir Mitchell Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Sydir Mitchell joins a Longhorns defensive line that will look to take another step forward in 2023.

The Texas Longhorns took a major step forward on defense in year two under Steve Sarkisian, especially against the run, only allowing opponents to rush for 123 yards per game on the ground.

Now, they are adding another elite defensive lineman to a group loaded with talent in 2023 recruit Sydir Mitchell . Mitchell, coming in at 6-5 and 335 pounds, is a unique get for the Longhorns.

Hailing from Bergen Catholic, located in Oradell, N.J., Mitchell is the first recruit out of New Jersey for the Longhorns in over a decade.

Mitchell picked the Longhorns but held several offers from other schools, including Georgia, Miami and in-state rivals Texas A&M.

As for why he picked the Longhorns , well, he answered that question in July at Under Armour's Future 50 event.

"Coach Bo (Davis)," Mitchell told Brian Smith at Under Armour's Future 50. "How he is personality-wise and how he is coaching, the development is probably the best fit for me. They'll put me in the best position to be the best player I can be."

Through three seasons at Bergen Catholic, Mitchell wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. He racked up 77 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and an impressive six sacks.

Now, he is officially a Longhorn and will look to help the Longhorns continue to be an elite defense.

