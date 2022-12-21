Patriots get all wrapped up in holiday cheer

Kraft family, Patriots foundation host holiday party 01:23

FOXBORO -- The Patriots aren't getting wrapped up in the team's latest defeat. That's because they were busy getting wrapped up in something else on Tuesday night.

The outlook on the field isn't great, but the Patriots remain champions off it, welcoming New England children in need to Gillette Stadium for the team's annual holiday party on Tuesday night. The party included the "Wrap-A-Pat" game where kids got to literally wrap Patriots players up for the holidays.

Wrapping paper and everything else that goes into turning a pro athlete into a Christmas tree was flying everywhere, but the smiles were easy to find at Gillette on Tuesday night. The kids had a blast, but the players were having just as much fun.

"Wrap-A-Pat" has since evolved into "Build a Tree," but no matter which transformation takes place, it's the annual highlight even when the Patriots are playing well. So it's extremely special this year.

Among those who got covered in ribbons and bows were Patriots captain Matthew Slater, linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and special teamer Brenden Schooler.

"Vision is a little impaired and breathing is a little restricted," said Slater. "It's fantastic. It's all about the kids and them having a good time. That's what Christmas and the holidays is all about. We're having a blast."

"It's so important to the family because as my dad always says that winning off the field is more important than winning on the field," said Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies. "Tonight is a great example of winning off the field."

Tuesday was the 29th annual New England Patriots Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium by the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation. Over 200 kids in need from the Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England were treated to a night of food, holiday-themed games, and lots of presents.