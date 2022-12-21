Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
cnycentral.com
Two teens arrested after chase in Syracuse, investigators say they tossed guns onto I-690
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — State police say a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old are both in custody after a police chase through the city of Syracuse. Police say it started when troopers tried to pull over a blue Lexus around 9:30 AM Monday for switched plates on South Salina Street. Troopers tracked the car from Interstate 81 northbound to Interstate 690 eastbound. They say someone in the car tossed two handguns out the window. Both people in the car apparently ran off on Mountainview Avenue, but troopers and Syracuse police caught up to them.
cnycentral.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left a 19-year-old male dead on Saturday, December 24th. Police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue at around 8:50 p.m. for a reported shooting with injuries. Upon arrival officers found the 19-year-old male, shot...
cnycentral.com
37-year-old man killed in shooting on Midland Avenue in Syracuse on Christmas night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas night. Police were called to the scene at an intersection of Midland Avenue near West Pleasant Avenue and W. Caltrop Avenue shortly after 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Aaron Jordan, 37, was found struck multiple times by...
WKTV
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase
Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses safe driving in the winter storm and during holidays
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses safe driving in the winter storm and holiday drinking and driving. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store
Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WKTV
Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters
A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
cnyhomepage.com
Whitesboro PD looking for these 2 men in larceny investigation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at a local business and would like the public to help identify the suspects involved. The individuals shown in the images here are wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of scrap metal from...
Complex
Woman Fatally Shot by Police at Walmart After Taking Employee Hostage at Gunpoint
An incident at a Mississippi Walmart ended in one death when a woman took an employee hostage. Video from the incident shows the woman holding the employee hostage with a gun in a Richland, Mississippi Walmart. The occurrence took place on Wednesday evening at around 5:45 p.m. local time. Police...
Comments / 3