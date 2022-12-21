ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Two teens arrested after chase in Syracuse, investigators say they tossed guns onto I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — State police say a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old are both in custody after a police chase through the city of Syracuse. Police say it started when troopers tried to pull over a blue Lexus around 9:30 AM Monday for switched plates on South Salina Street. Troopers tracked the car from Interstate 81 northbound to Interstate 690 eastbound. They say someone in the car tossed two handguns out the window. Both people in the car apparently ran off on Mountainview Avenue, but troopers and Syracuse police caught up to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Police investigate deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a shooting which left a 19-year-old male dead on Saturday, December 24th. Police were called to the 600 block of Richmond Avenue at around 8:50 p.m. for a reported shooting with injuries. Upon arrival officers found the 19-year-old male, shot...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Armed robbery suspect arrested in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect was arrested this week in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Utica this past October. Osam Tajir, 28, of Utica, allegedly walked up to a man on the 700 block of Lansing Street on Oct. 12 and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over his property.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase

Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses safe driving in the winter storm and during holidays

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses safe driving in the winter storm and holiday drinking and driving. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
CBS LA

Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store

Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Impersonates Cop, Steals Rifle From Squirrel Hunters

A New York man has pled guilty to impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a group of squirrel hunters. According to a report by Steve Featherstone of NYup.com, 24-year-old Zackary Harvey pled guilty to two federal charges stemming from his September arrest, one for impersonating a police officer and one for stealing a rifle from a hunter. On September 9, Harvey ran into a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management area.
NEW YORK STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Whitesboro PD looking for these 2 men in larceny investigation

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at a local business and would like the public to help identify the suspects involved. The individuals shown in the images here are wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of scrap metal from...
WHITESBORO, NY

