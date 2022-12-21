ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto

A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
South Dakota’s Favorite Christmas Movie is?

What's South Dakota's favorite Christmas movie? Well, according to a recent study, it might not be your first guess. The website, clickcupid does a survey each year to find out what every state's favorite Christmas movie is. So, which movie reigns supreme in the Mount Rushmore state? It's a Wonderful Life? A Christmas Story? Maybe Miracle on 34th Street? None of those, in fact, it's the 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas.
